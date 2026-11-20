The transfer portal doesn't open until Jan. 4 (wink wink) but those in the personnel space are sounding alarms now that this winter could be a bloodbath for the SEC if the conference's standard NIL and rev-share contracts aren't ripped up, and soon.

Within the past week, both 247 and ESPN have written stories with quotes from multiple agents stating they can't in good conscience advise their clients to sign with SEC schools under the terms the conference is demanding.

"Truthfully, I'm not negotiating with SEC schools until they fix this," one agent who represents nearly 30 SEC players and recruits told ESPN. "That's not a bluff. That's not an overexaggeration. I'm not doing this."

The problem originates in the same place nearly all issues within college athletics begin: with the university presidents.

SEC presidents voted last month to adopt uniform NIL and rev-share contracts, similar to the Big Ten, except the SEC's terms are entirely slanted toward the schools. "It makes no sense," an agent told ESPN. "The SEC agreement is like the Constitution, and the NIL agreements might as well be written on a napkin."

Essentially, the SEC's deal requires athletes to pay damages up to 50 percent of future money and also allows schools to reclaim money already paid if players leave before the end of their contract -- even to go pro. Schools also would not be required to enter an athlete's name into the transfer portal until the contract expires, and schools accepting transfers must count a buyout paid to a previous school toward their own rev-share cap.

Meanwhile, athletes would have almost zero protections. Schools would be free to stop payments for a variety of reasons.

On top of all this, the entire deal is "take it or leave it." Individual schools have no ability to negotiate on their own, and any proposed changes must go through central command and take weeks for approval, if they're approved at all.

In short, it's the same type of thinking that permeates through the entire education industry: a bunch of administrators get in a room and decide how they would like for the world to be, with zero regard for how reality actually exists on the ground.

This time, the SEC's standard contract might make sense in a world where the SEC is the only game in town. It's not.

"If I was the Big Ten or Texas Tech or Miami, I'd be so excited right now. I'd be like, 'Hell yeah, roll this thing out.' The Big Ten (standard contract) sucked. But it didn't suck this bad," an agent told 247.

Coaches and personnel pros would much rather the SEC collectively bargain with athletes. Instead, their presidents tried to solve the problem on their own and, if it isn't ripped up soon, made it much, much worse.