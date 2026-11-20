A photo of a Montana State helmet circulated widely on X on Friday, and it landed at the perfect time.

The gold helmet sits in a locker, navy and white stripes down the middle, with 3-7-77 printed in white across the back bumper. IcyVert wrote that it "might be the coldest thing in college football," and that the numbers are the dimensions of a coffin: 3 feet tall, 7 feet long and 77 inches underground.





That explanation is one of the theories that has followed 3-7-77 for generations, and it is easy to see why the post took off on the eve of Cat-Griz. The official meaning of the numbers, though, is "lost to history".

What is known is that 3-7-77 is one of Montana's most familiar symbols. In territorial days, the numbers appeared on tents or cabins as a warning from vigilantes. The Montana Highway Patrol later put them on its patches and vehicles, and they also appear on Montana National Guard uniforms. Former Bobcat coach Jeff Choate, a onetime high school history teacher, introduced the 3-7-77 helmet decal along with the state flag and the 406 area code, part of a broader effort to connect the program to the Treasure State. Ahead of a Cat-Griz meeting in 2018, Choate walked his team through the numbers' significance.

"It's something that has meaning to Montanans, even though there are a lot of interpretations," Choate said then. "I walked the team through some of that, which a lot of the Montana kids knew, but I think it's important to learn lessons that reach beyond football."

That is the heart of why the post resonated, and why this kind of moment belongs to college football.

No. 2 Montana State (10-1, 7-1 Big Sky) hosts No. 8 Montana (8-3, 6-2) at noon Saturday at Bobcat Stadium in the 126th meeting of a series that dates to 1897. The defending FCS champion Bobcats have already clinched at least a share of the Big Sky title and can win it outright for a third straight season. A Montana win would give the Grizzlies a share of the championship in Bobby Kennedy's first season as head coach. Montana leads the all-time series 74-45-5, but Montana State has won three in a row and eight of the last 10, including both meetings last year, a 31-28 regular-season win in Missoula and a 48-23 FCS semifinal victory in Bozeman. The Great Divide Trophy, first awarded in 2001, is on the line again, with Montana State holding a 13-12 edge.

The NFL has passionate fan bases and historic rivalries of its own. What it does not have is this exact mix: two public universities splitting one state, students and alumni whose identity is the campus itself, and a helmet detail drawn from territorial history that a coach once taught his team as a lesson beyond the game. Franchises can relocate. Players change teams through free agency and trades. There is no Cat-Griz in the NFL, because there are not two schools, two student bodies and generations of families in the same state arguing about the same Saturday in November.

Brent Vigen, in his sixth season at Montana State, made that point this week on the school's site.

"These rivalries in sports and in college football have been minimized a little bit at the highest level, in particular, with conference realignment," Vigen said. "There's still some that do exist, but I would put this one in terms of passion per capita against any of them."

He added that Cat-Griz is not a one-week event. "It's not something we live just this week," Vigen said. "We live it in some fashion all year round."

That is what the viral helmet photo captured, even if the coffin story is only one interpretation of the numbers. It is a state symbol, on a college helmet, on the eve of a rivalry that still stops Montana in its tracks. You just don't see that in the NFL.