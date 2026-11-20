Missouri S&T is making a change at the top of its football program.

The Division II Miners announced Nov. 18 that Corey Sudhoff has been appointed interim head coach, effective immediately, and that the university will conduct a national search for its next head coach. The school said it appreciates Andy Ball's contributions to the Miner program, including his commitment to student-athletes and their academic success.

Ball went 20-34 in five seasons as head coach in Rolla and 15-22 in Great Lakes Valley Conference play. Missouri S&T finished 3-8 overall and 2-6 in the GLVC in 2026, then closed the year with a 56-28 win over Lincoln on Nov. 7 at Allgood-Bailey Stadium.

That finish came a year after Ball's best season in charge. The Miners went 6-5 in 2025, their only winning record under Ball, winning four of their last five games and tying for fourth in the GLVC. S&T was 3-7 in his first season in 2022, then 4-7 in both 2023 and 2024.

Ball was elevated to head coach on March 28, 2022 after serving as interim when Todd Drury stepped down to become defensive coordinator at Western Illinois. He was already a familiar figure with the Miners. Ball coached the offensive line and special teams at S&T from 2007-10, returned in 2018 as offensive coordinator and offensive line coach, and later added the associate head coach title. In his first season back on staff in 2018, the Miners went 10-2 and won the Mineral Water Bowl, the program's first postseason appearance since 1950. He also coached at Truman State, Missouri Western, Culver-Stockton and St. Joseph Central High School, and was a graduate assistant at Central Missouri, where he earned his degrees.

"Corey will lead the program during the search," acting director of athletics Mark Mullin said in the school's release. "Our priority is to support our student-athletes and coaching staff as they prepare for next season."

Sudhoff, a former Missouri defensive lineman, joined the Miner staff in 2020 and was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2022. He has also served as recruiting coordinator. A Pleasant Hill, Mo., native, he previously coached at Missouri State, William Jewell and Mid-America Nazarene after beginning his career at Blue Springs South High School.