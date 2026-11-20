Philip Rivers' first hire at NC State now has a contract, and it shows how the Wolfpack plan to pay for the job.

General manager Jatavis Sanders' contract runs through Feb. 28, 2029 and pays an annual base salary of $500,000, WRAL investigative reporter Brian Murphy reported Friday. The News & Observer's Cory Smith reported the same figures. He also reported that new offensive coordinator Jason Michael will earn $1.2 million per year on a deal that also runs through Feb. 28, 2029.

NC State announced Sanders' hire on Nov. 16, the same day Rivers was introduced as head coach. Sanders and Rivers were in the same quarterback room in 2000, and now they will build the roster together.

Position: General manager, NC State football

General manager, NC State football Base salary: $500,000 per year (per WRAL's Brian Murphy and the N&O's Cory Smith)

$500,000 per year (per WRAL's Brian Murphy and the N&O's Cory Smith) Contract end date: Feb. 28, 2029

Feb. 28, 2029 Hired: Announced Nov. 16, 2026

Announced Nov. 16, 2026 Bonuses, buyouts, supplemental pay: Not reported yet.

At $500,000, Sanders will make $125,000 more per year (33%) than his predecessor. Former NC State GM Andy Vaughn was listed at $375,000 in USA TODAY Sports' 2025 GM salary survey. Vaughn, hired by Dave Doeren in February 2023, was let go in late October after Doeren was dismissed.

The raise fits how NC State is paying Rivers' staff overall. Rivers' own deal pays $3.25 million in 2027 and rises to $4.05 million by 2031, according to a copy obtained through a public-records request. Rivers' lower head coach salary leaves a bigger pool for assistants, support staff and most importantly players.

GM pay has climbed quickly in the revenue-sharing era. Here is how Sanders' $500,000 lines up with publicly reported figures. Note that the years differ.

Compared with ACC peers at public schools, Sanders' salary lands in the upper-middle tier. He makes more than the 2025 figures for Virginia, Georgia Tech and Clemson, a little less than Florida State's 2026 figure and below Louisville's Marrow. In USA TODAY's 2025 national survey, the 13th highest paid GM, Iowa's Tyler Barnes, made $500,000, the same as Sanders' new base.

The top of the market has moved past $1 million. North Carolina's Michael Lombardi set the bar at $1.5 million before he resigned in September.

Sanders' career is a strong example of a coach working his way up through high school football and recruiting.

Player: Quarterback at NC State (1999-2000), where he backed up Jamie Barnette and then shared the room with a freshman Rivers. He finished at East Tennessee State and graduated in 2003.

Quarterback at NC State (1999-2000), where he backed up Jamie Barnette and then shared the room with a freshman Rivers. He finished at East Tennessee State and graduated in 2003. High school coaching: Offensive coordinator and QB coach at Arabia Mountain (Ga.), 2013-17, where he coached future NC State receiver Jakobi Meyers. Then co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach at Norcross (Ga.), 2017-22.

Offensive coordinator and QB coach at Arabia Mountain (Ga.), 2013-17, where he coached future NC State receiver Jakobi Meyers. Then co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach at Norcross (Ga.), 2017-22. Recruiting consultant: Director of recruiting for the Willie Anderson Lineman Academy in Atlanta, 2018-22.

Director of recruiting for the Willie Anderson Lineman Academy in Atlanta, 2018-22. NC State: Director of scouting (2022) and director of recruiting (2023). NC State's 2024 class ranked No. 28 nationally, the program's highest-rated class in 12 years, per the school.

Director of scouting (2022) and director of recruiting (2023). NC State's 2024 class ranked No. 28 nationally, the program's highest-rated class in 12 years, per the school. Alabama (2024-26): Recruiting director under Kalen DeBoer. He helped sign 247Sports Composite classes ranked No. 3 (2025) and No. 2 (2026).

He also holds an MBA (2009) and earned a teaching certificate from the University of Georgia in 2012.

"I'm excited that Jatavis is going to be our general manager," Rivers said in the school's release. "He's gained great experience and knowledge throughout his career and knows how to navigate what college football is today."

"This is such an amazing opportunity and blessing for me and my family to return to NC State," Sanders said. "I will work hard to make an impact on the guys in the building and help build a championship-caliber team and culture alongside my former teammate, Philip Rivers, who has a clear vision for this program."

Rivers called the working relationship "a partnership in that regard, a sibling-type relationship in terms of how we're going to work together and do all we can to put together the best squad we can each and every year," via On3, citing WRAL.

Sanders is already on the road. Within days of his hire, the Wolfpack offered several Alabama prospects for the 2027 class. Sanders also extended an offer to a Class of 2029 defensive lineman from Grayson (Ga.). NC State's 2027 class was ranked No. 43 when Vaughn departed, per On3. That gives Sanders a clear first goal: building that class back up in the Southeast, where he has recruited for years.

Up next, Rivers will finish his first staff. Sanders will run roster construction, the transfer portal and the revenue-sharing budget.