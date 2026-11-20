Hopewell plays one of the biggest games in program history tonight, and they will do it without their head coach.

The Hopewell Area School District (PA) suspended head coach Matt Mottes on Friday, hours before the Vikings’ WPIAL Class 3A semifinal against Propel Braddock Hills, per WPXI.

The school district said the suspension stemmed from an altercation between Mottes, the student team manager and a parent that happened during the team dinner Thursday night.

The school district said they are conducting a ‘thorough investigation'.

For tonight's game, the assistant coaching staff will run the operation at Dormont Stadium.

“We have full confidence in their ability to support our student-athletes,” a spokesperson for the district shared.

The district has not released any further details on what happened at the dinner, and it has not said whether Mottes would be available if Hopewell were to advance. Many fans and local media are calling the game the program’s biggest in more than a decade.

The stakes are big time. #3 seed Hopewell (11-1) meets #2 seed Propel Braddock Hills (9-3) in a rematch of a game played back on on September 11th, when Propel Braddock Hills captured a close 28-21 win. That would turn out to be Hopewell’s only loss of the season.

Hopewell is coming into the matchup averaging 43.5 points per game and Propel Braddock Hills has scored 37.4.

What makes the timing so tough is how much of this rebuild Mottes has been at the center of.

He came to Hopewell as the defensive coordinator, but after John Rosa took the position as athletic director at Winchester-Thurston (PA), Mottes stepped up as interim head coach for the 2024 season. Rosa, the longtime Freedom Area head coach and athletic director, had been hired in January 2024 and left that May.

A one-win team in 2023, Hopewell improved to four wins in Mottes’ first season, the program’s most since 2017, and he took home co-coach of the year honors for the Western Hills Conference. The school board then chose to remove the interim tag in January 2025 and named him the program's leader.

Year two brought a 7-5 finish and Hopewell’s first playoff berth since 2012. The Vikings beat Southmoreland 42-6 on Halloween night for their first playoff win in 13 years before losing to Imani Christian, 59-21, in a Class 3A quarterfinal.

This fall, Hopewell Makes Statement With 34-14 Victory Over Avonworth in the opener and has lost just once since.

There’s a lot that is not known yet, and it’s only fair to let the district’s investigation play out before drawing conclusions about what happened during Thursday night's team dinner. What we do know is that a group of kids who helped rebuild this program will walk into a semifinal tonight without the coach who led that rebuild, and a group of assistants will be asked to call the biggest game of their careers on a few hours’ notice.