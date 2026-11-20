Jeremy Pruitt’s legal fight with the NCAA hit a wall on Friday.

The Alabama Supreme Court ordered the dismissal of the former Tennessee head coach’s lawsuit against the association, ruling 6-3 that a DeKalb County court does not have jurisdiction over the NCAA in the case.

AL.com was first to report the decision, which came in a 93-page opinion granting the NCAA’s petition for a writ of mandamus.

The majority found that the investigation and disciplinary proceedings at the center of Pruitt’s claims were rooted outside of Alabama. The court also noted that Pruitt moved to DeKalb County while the NCAA’s investigation was underway.

Three justices dissented. They argued the NCAA’s actions, including their effect on Pruitt’s ability to land a job, gave an Alabama court enough of a connection to hear the case.

Friday’s ruling only settles where the lawsuit can be heard. It does not decide whether Pruitt’s claims that the NCAA mishandled its investigation and interfered with his job opportunities are true.

Pruitt’s six-year show cause, handed down in 2023, runs through July 13, 2029.

Pruitt filed suit in DeKalb County in March of 2025, seeking $100 million and alleging the NCAA conspired with Tennessee to make him a “sacrificial lamb” in the recruiting investigation that cost him his job.

Interestingly enough, his suit also argued the NCAA punished him under rules that had been effectively wiped out by the 2021 Supreme Court ruling that opened the door to NIL.

Back in December of 2025, we shared the story of Judge Andrew Hairston granting Pruitt a preliminary injunction that blocked the NCAA from enforcing the show cause. At the time, it looked like it could become a landmark case for every coach carrying an NCAA penalty.

It didn’t play out that way. Pruitt later asked the court to dissolve his own injunction. He said it had not had the desired effect, because programs were still hesitant to hire a coach who could be forced out if he eventually lost the case.

The injunction was dissolved in April.

Before that, in October of 2025, the NCAA modified the show cause to allow Jacksonville State to hire Pruitt as an off-the-field analyst. He had no recruiting duties, and the school had to run a monitoring program. Gamecocks head coach Charles Kelly coached special teams and safeties on Pruitt’s 2018 Tennessee staff.

The NCAA’s approval applied to Jacksonville State only, and Pruitt resigned from that role in March.

Tennessee fired Pruitt in January of 2021 after an internal investigation. The NCAA eventually found roughly $60,000 in impermissible benefits provided to more than two dozen recruits and their families. It put the Vols on five years of probation and handed show cause penalties to seven of Pruitt’s former assistants and staffers. According to the Alabama Supreme Court’s opinion, Pruitt admitted to making cash payments to players or their families while knowing they violated NCAA rules.

Before Knoxville, Pruitt was one of the most sought-after defensive minds in the sport. He coached Alabama’s secondary from 2010 to 2012, winning national titles in 2011 and 2012. He won another in his only season as Florida State’s defensive coordinator in 2013. He followed that with two years as Georgia’s DC (2014-15) and two more as Alabama’s DC (2016-17), adding the 2017 national title. He went 16-19 in three seasons at Tennessee and spent 2021 as a senior defensive assistant with the New York Giants.

In 2023 he returned to his alma mater, Plainview High School, to teach PE and coach junior high basketball.