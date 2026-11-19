Two seasons ago, Wake Forest had the worst defense in the ACC, but one hire can change all that.

This fall, the Demon Deacons are 9-1, ranked #11 in the College Football Playoff rankings, and trying to keep the coach who turned that defense around.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Thursday that Wake Forest is finalizing a multi-year contract extension with defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton.

Wake ranks 11th nationally in scoring defense, allowing 15.0 points per game, and fifth in the country in rush defense.

It’s the second time in less than a year Wake has moved to lock him up. On December 22, 2025, the school announced extensions for 14 members of Jake Dickert’s coaching and football leadership staff, and Hazelton was on that list.

In 2024, the season before Dickert and Hazelton arrived, Wake finished dead last in the ACC in total defense and gave up 33 points per game. In year one under Hazelton, the Deacs finished top five in the league in total defense and pass defense, allowed the fewest yards per play in the conference and held seven of 13 opponents to 14 points or fewer. Wake went 9-4, knocked off two CFP top-25 opponents and won the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

Year two has been even better. Wake allowed 21.5 points per game through the 2025 regular season. That number is down to 15.0 through 10 games this fall.

Dickert didn’t have to go far to find his DC. The two worked together on the North Dakota State defensive staff from 2008-2010, then reunited at Wyoming in 2017 and 2018, with Hazelton as coordinator and Dickert coaching safeties. When Hazelton left for Kansas State, Dickert was the one who was tabbed to take over as Wyoming’s defensive coordinator.

Hazelton’s resume runs deep. He played at Fort Lewis and coached defensive backs there before starting as a graduate assistant at North Dakota State under Gus Bradley. He returned to NDSU in 2007 as defensive line coach and was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2010. From there he coached linebackers at USC, ran the defense at Nevada under Brian Polian, at Wyoming under Craig Bohl and at Kansas State under Chris Klieman in 2019. He spent four seasons (2020-2023) as Mel Tucker’s defensive coordinator at Michigan State and the 2024 season as a special assistant to Steve Sarkisian at Texas before Dickert brought him to Wake.

Hazelton spent a year away from the play-calling sheet on game days, on a staff that punched a ticket to the College Football Playoff semifinals, and the guy who hired him out of that role was someone who had worked for him.

Relationships built in a defensive staff room at North Dakota State 15-plus years ago are paying off in the ACC in 2026.

Wake has also built depth around him. Freddie Banks was promoted to co-defensive coordinator ahead of this season after running the #6 scoring defense in the FCS during his one season at Montana State.

The Deamon Deacons also recently inked offensive coordinator Rob Ezell to an extension as well, keeping Dickert and both his coordinators in place after a breakout season.

The Deacs face Georgia Tech on Saturday.