Middletown (NY) put together its first undefeated regular season since 1961 this fall. Two weeks after a 48-15 sectional semifinal win, the season is over and the head coach has resigned.

Tim Strenfel has resigned after 10 seasons leading the Middies, according to Mid-Hudson News. He told his players and staff Monday, November 16, days after Middletown was forced to forfeit its Class AA semifinal win over Valley Central for using an ineligible player.

The forfeit is the result of an odd eligibility rule in place in New York.

The player at the center of the controversy was a member of the Middletown boys soccer team who joined the football roster during the season as a kickoff specialist. He was eligible for regular-season games, but the NYSPHSAA handbook requires football players to appear in a minimum of three regular-season games to be eligible for the postseason.

The kicker had only played in two.

He was on the field for eight plays in the November 6 semifinal, just under a minute of total game time, per the New York Post.

Coaches at Newburgh Free Academy, who were preparing to face Middletown in the final, spotted the player and didn't recognize him from the submitted roster and passed it along to Valley Central. Valley Central's athletic director reported it to Section IX, and the win became a forfeit.

Middletown fought it at every level. The district asked Section IX for a waiver, appealed to Section IX leadership and the NYSPHSAA, then went directly to the NYSPHSAA executive director.

All of those moves was denied. Superintendent Amy Creeden filed an Article 78 emergency petition in Orange County Supreme Court on November 11 and withdrew it two days later, after the district learned a judge would not rule in its favor, according to the Post.

"We want to be very clear: this was an error made by adults, not our scholars," athletic director Justin Sturge and Creeden said in a district statement. "We are so proud of this team, and we are sorry they are carrying this weight."`

Valley Central took Middletown's spot and beat a heavily favored Newburgh team 16-6 on November 14 at Monroe-Woodbury. Newburgh had shut out Valley Central 27-0 on October 30. It was the first sectional title in Valley Central history and its first win over Newburgh in 26 years, per the Warwick Advertiser.

The Vikings now face Christian Brothers Academy in a regional championship on November 21.

Who owns the mistake is now the open question in Middletown. Assistant coach Isaac Cayetano told News 12 Hudson Valley that Strenfel received approval from Sturge before adding the soccer player as a kicker, and that Strenfel apparently didn't know the postseason rule. News 12 reported that court documents show Sturge attended a training session about a month earlier that covered the requirement.

"We have bosses as well, and we have people who are supposed to educate us," Cayetano said. He has since resigned too.

Section IX executive director Greg Ransom told News 12 that eligibility is solely the responsibility of school districts, and that Middletown has to decide who is held accountable. Creeden said the district's investigation is ongoing and will be extensive.

Strenfel took over the program in January 2017 after working as an assistant, coordinator and JV head coach inside the Middletown program.

Under Strenfel, Middletown became one of the most consistent Class AA programs in Section IX. The Middies lost the 2022 sectional final to Newburgh, beat Newburgh for the 2023 Section IX title before falling to Christian Brothers Academy in the state quarterfinals, and lost the 2024 sectional final to Monroe-Woodbury.

Section IX applied the rule as it was written, and Middletown's own statement concedes they made a violation of that rule.

A rule with no room for intent will always produce controversial outcomes like this one, where a kickoff specialist's eight snaps in a 33-point win end a team's perfect season. Whether that is the right design is a fair debate for the NYSPHSAA to have this offseason.