Honesty is the core of any relationship, and I must be honest when I say I've never seen a weekend quite like this one. And not in a good way.

All of FBS is in action this coming weekend, and there is all of one (1) ranked matchup, and even that one is eh. No. 1 Georgia at No. 21 South Carolina, with LaNorris Sellers iffy to play and the visitors a two and a half touchdown favorite. It's the inverse of the slate we had back on Nov. 7. Fox's Big Noon pregame show is going to a Division II game, Josh Pate is visiting the Brawl of the Wild, and GameDay is going to Virginia Tech at Miami for some reason.

In fairness, a weekend like this will have more intrigue in the 24-team world. Personally, I don't believe it was worth blowing up the sport to sprinkle more juice on a weekend like this one, but that horse has left the barn.

Anyway, I'm not going to tell you any of these games demand you cancel that RSVP to your college roommate's brother-in-law's third wedding, but don't take that for complaining. It's still college football, and college football has always been plenty.

This week, teams 9 through 13 each play unranked teams, but the odds of this group going 5-0 seem quite low. Someone is slipping up Saturday, but who?

1. No. 11 Wake Forest at Georgia Tech (noon ET, ESPN): The committee continued justification of ranking Alabama at No. 3 is that the Tide is rolling over its opponents. Okay, fair play. No one is rolling over more opponents than Wake, whose last four games have seen the Demon Deacons take halftime leads of 42-0, 49-0, 20-0, and 34-0. Go back five games, and Wake turned a 14-10 halftime deficit into a 38-14 win.

Will that be enough to get Wake Forest into the CFP? Maybe, maybe not. Jake Dickert's team is obviously in if they avenge the Miami loss in the ACC Championship, but just last year the committee dropped an 11-1 BYU out of the field after they took a second loss to Texas Tech. Until then, all Wake can do is continue building up 40-point halftime margins.

2. No. 13 Oregon at Michigan State (8 p.m. ET Friday, Fox): The race for the 2026 national championship is a rare one because the preseason No. 1 and No. 2 teams are likely to miss the field. Or at least they were. CFP teams ranked 14th or lower went 3-9 last week, which allowed Oregon to slide up three spots and Ohio State five. In the words of Miracle Max, the Ducks and Buckeyes went from dead to mostly dead.

Look at it this way, can you imagine having the type of season that gets you a No. 6 seed in the CFP -- and then drawing Oregon? The second most talented team in the country, riding a 5-game win streak with a new lease on life and a new identity behind interim offensive coordinator Jay Johnson?

Given the choice between Oregon and Anyone Else, everyone in their right mind is choosing Anyone Else.

3. No. 10 BYU at Kansas (noon ET, ABC): BYU's been on the road three times in Big 12 play thus far and went 1-2. There were the UCF and Utah losses, which were forgivable on their face, but still put the Cougars up against it to reach Arlington and the CFP?

The one win? 17-10 at TCU, in which the Cougs gained all of 216 total yards.

That's got to get ironed out of their stay in the Playoff will be an ugly one, if BYU is fortunate enough to make it.

4. No. 12 Texas Tech at Baylor (3:30 p.m. ET, Fox): Lot of CFP bubble teams going on the road, no?

Texas Tech and Baylor didn't play last season for the first time since Tech joined the Southwest Conference in 1956, which means the last time they met was Baylor's 59-35 win in Lubbock in 2024.

It might be a similar game on Saturday, especially since Tech has become next to unstoppable with Tommy Castellanos at quarterback. Over his last two games, Castellanos is averaging 12.5 yards per attempt and a touchdown every 3.33 completions, while J'Koby Williams has rushed for 175, 160 and 124 once Tommy C entered the starting lineup.

5. LSU at No. 9 Tennessee (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC): The committee clearly isn't enamored with Josh Heupel's team, and so losing at home to an LSU team that No. 3 Alabama and No. 5 Texas just beat on the road would justify their skepticism. The Algorithms still view LSU as a top-10 team despite their 6-4 record, and a neutral view of the Tigers' season would say that they're due for a win after out-gaining the Tide and Horns but losing both games. There's an if here, though. Can Lane Kiffin get his players off the mat after their season effectively ended with three seconds to play last week? Can he get himself off the mat?