Pacific Lutheran (D-III - WA) will hire the 11th head football coach in program history.

PLU Athletics announced Thursday that Brant McAdams is moving into a new role at the university after nine seasons leading Lute football.

The school did not name the new position in its announcement, and a successor has not been named.

"The greatest privilege of being the head football coach at PLU has been the opportunity to walk alongside young men during some of the most transformational years of their lives," McAdams said in a statement released by the school.

"While I'll miss competing alongside them on Saturdays, what I'll treasure most are the relationships we've built, the growth we've experienced together, and the opportunity I've had to be a part of their stories."

McAdams was hired on February 20, 2018, as the 10th head coach in program history. He replaced Scott Westering, who went 73-54 from 2004-17, and became the first PLU head coach since 1971 without Westering family ties. The iconic Frosty Westering built the Lutes into a national power, winning three NAIA titles and the 1999 Division III national championship, and his son Scott followed him.

Following a legend is one of the hardest jobs in coaching. Following a family that ran the program for 46 years is harder. McAdams kept the traditions his players cared about, including the Lutes holding hands as they take and leave the field, and he name-checked both Westerings and longtime assistant Paul Hoseth in his statement Thursday.

"Following the strong foundation laid by Frosty Westering, Scott Westering, and Paul Hoseth has been the honor of my life," McAdams shared.

A Trinity (TX) alum, McAdams was a defensive end for the Tigers from 2002-05, a team captain as a senior, and an All-SCAC pick in 2005. Trinity went 40-7 with four SCAC titles in his four years. He started coaching as the defensive line coach at Redlands for two seasons, then spent two seasons at Trinity coaching the defensive line and linebackers. He was the defensive coordinator for three seasons at Puget Sound, PLU's crosstown rival, before returning to Trinity as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for five seasons, adding special teams coordinator duties along the way.

The early years at PLU were lean. The Lutes went 4-5 in 2018, 2-7 in 2019, and 0-4 in the abbreviated spring 2021 season. McAdams also more than doubled the size of the program, bringing in 58 first-year players for 2019 after a 32-man class the year before.

The turnaround came in 2022. PLU went 6-4 and 5-2 in the Northwest Conference to tie for second, its best record since 2014. The Lutes followed with a 5-5 season in 2023, a 7-3 mark in 2024, and a 6-4 finish in 2025 that included a 5-2 league record and a third-place finish. Running back Jacob Schuh set the school's single-game rushing record last fall on his way to NWC Offensive Player of the Year and fourth-team All-America honors from D3football.com.

McAdams went 34-37 over his first eight seasons. His program produced 68 All-NWC selections, and two of his former assistants now coach in the NFL, including defensive coordinator Ketner Kupp, who left for the Las Vegas Raiders in March.

The 2026 season did not go the way the Lutes hoped. Picked third in the NWC preseason poll, PLU opened with a 37-30 win over Cal Lutheran behind five touchdown passes from AJ Tuifua in his college debut. The non-conference schedule included tough games against Mary Hardin-Baylor and a trip to #12 Trinity, McAdams' alma mater.

Conference losses to Puget Sound (23-13), Linfield (41-0), and Whitworth (33-24) dropped the Lutes to 3-5 and 2-3 in league play, and the season ended with a 37-0 loss at George Fox last Saturday.

McAdams closed his statement with a line every coach who has ever changed jobs can appreciate.

"My position is changing, but my values aren't, and I'm grateful to keep serving PLU in this next chapter."