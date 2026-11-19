Manny Diaz will remain at Duke and not pursue the job opening at Florida State, his alma mater, according to a report from On3 on Thursday.

A GA on Bobby Bowden's national championship team, Diaz was viewed as an obvious candidate given that he won the ACC at Duke last season, then lost star quarterback Darian Mensah, and is still fielding a 7-3 Blue Devils squad heading into Saturday's game with Clemson.

Diaz also would have been a tough sell will certain portions of the Florida State fan base following his 21-15 stint at Miami from 2019-21.

More relevantly, Diaz agreed to a contract extension through 2031 with the Blue Devils back in April. Though the terms were not disclosed given Duke's status as a private institution, paying that buyout on top of Mike Norvell's near $50 million buyout would have hindered Florida State's ability to fund a competitive roster in 2027.

Duke is expected to increase its NIL and salary staff pool commitments in exchange for Diaz returning for a fourth season in Durham. Taking over for Mike Elko, Diaz is 25-12 overall and 15-8 in ACC play with the aforementioned conference championship.

Other contenders for the job according to the report are Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann, former LSU head coach Brian Kelly, New Mexico's Jason Eck, and Houston's Willie Fritz. Schumann, Kelly and Eck would all come with buyouts that are nonexistent or minimal.