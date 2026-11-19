Eighteen months ago, Kenny Dillingham tried to change how Arizona State recruits its own backyard. Now they're evolving and set to change yet again.

In a conversation with reporters yesterday, the Sun Devils’ head coach said ASU is moving away from the Golden Ticket approach it rolled out with the 2027 class. His summary of how much the recruiting business has shifted since he took the job in late 2022 will be eye opening to many.

"I'm trying to do some creative things, but the game was beyond (the Golden Ticket approach). Maybe we were stuck in the past, or maybe we didn't expect it to evolve in the way it has."

"Recruiting has changed, in the four years that I have been here, I could not describe how much different it is. It's not even...it's 10% the same because there are just so many layers to it now so we've got to be willing to change to the times, and I think the times have outgrown that method, but I do think it worked to some extent."

If you missed it the first time around, ASU sent Golden Tickets to six in-state 2027 prospects just after midnight on June 15, 2025, the first day coaches could contact that class by NCAA rules. Recipients got personalized social media graphics, extra attention from the staff, and what Dillingham called a legitimate, committable offer.

His pitch was simple. “An offer isn’t what an offer was 10 years ago,” Dillingham said back in June. Most early offers today amount to a camp invite, he argued, while a Golden Ticket meant a kid could commit and be done with the recruiting process.

Unfortunately, the results didn’t follow in the way many had hoped. Basha high school offensive tackle Jake Hildebrand, one of the top-ranked 2027 prospects in the state, committed to ASU in May. The others went elsewhere. Desert Edge high school receiver Zerek Sidney picked Washington, Basha high school running back Noah Roberts went to Texas, Peoria Centennial high school offensive tackle Ben Lowther recommitted to Stanford and Perry high school quarterback Kael Snyder chose Boise State.

As of early October, Hildebrand was ASU’s only commitment from Arizona’s top 30 in the 2027 class, per 247Sports. The Sun Devils signed one top-30 in-state player in the 2026 class.

ASU didn’t pull the plug on the idea right away. The staff sent a second round of tickets to 2028 prospects this past June, including Sione Taueli and Liam McNeal, and Dillingham said at the time he believed the program had “already reaped the benefits” of the process.

Five months later, he’s looking for a different creative answer.

Like many coaches in modern college football, Dillingham's best roster was built through the portal. ASU brought in 23 transfers before the 2024 season, and 17 of them started in the Big 12 title game on the way to an 11-3 finish and a College Football Playoff berth. The Sun Devils went 8-4 in the 2025 regular season and earned a Sun Bowl bid, and Dillingham signed a five-year extension on December 20, 2025.

This fall started rough, including a 55-19 home loss to Baylor, but ASU is 6-4 after beating UCF 26-13 last Saturday. The team didn’t land in Orlando until the morning of the game after an FAA ground stop.

Oklahoma State visits Tempe this weekend before the Territorial Cup at Arizona.

Dillingham’s point is that the rules of engagement have flipped almost entirely in a four year span, with NIL, the portal and early official visits all pulling on the same 17-year-old. The Golden Ticket was a creative swing at that problem. Give him credit for trying something outside the box as an answer to a rapidly evolving recruiting landscape, and even more credit for putting ego aside and pivoting when necessary.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Kenny Dillingham said ASU is altering its golden ticket recruiting strategy, citing early commitments and an ever-evolving landscape:



"We're just gonna offer kids now. I'm trying to do creative things, but I think the game was beyond (that)."@SunDevilSource pic.twitter.com/mCFf9d3TBV — Jakob Brooks (@Jakobrooks) November 18, 2026