Guilford College announced Thursday that it has reached a mutual agreement to conclude Brad Davis' tenure as head football coach after seven seasons at the helm of the Quakers program.

Davis, a 2008 Guilford graduate and former All-ODAC offensive lineman, had deep roots at the school. He spent years as an assistant coach before taking over on an interim basis in October 2020 and being named permanent head coach that December. Athletic Director Bill Foti thanked Davis for more than two decades of service to the college and its student-athletes.

“We are grateful to Brad for his many years of service to Guilford College and his dedication to our student-athletes,” Foti said. “His connection to Guilford spans more than two decades, and we sincerely appreciate his contributions to the College and our football program. We wish him success in his future endeavors.”

The college will immediately begin a comprehensive national search for its next head coach.

The Quakers finished the 2026 campaign at 1-9 overall and 0-7 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC). Their lone victory came in a 20-17 home win over Methodist on September 12. The rest of the slate featured several lopsided losses, including shutouts or near-shutouts against Brevard, Hampden-Sydney, Randolph-Macon, and Washington & Lee, along with closer but still losing efforts against Bridgewater (14-19) and Averett (14-21).

The Quakers entered the year ranked seventh in the ODAC preseason coaches’ poll and had spoken of building on signs of progress, but the results marked a step back from the previous season.

Davis’s seven-year tenure produced limited on-field success. Career mark sits in the neighborhood of 11-49. The program posted incremental year-over-year win increases at times and occasionally showed competitiveness in individual games, but it remained near the bottom of the ODAC standings throughout. Guilford has not finished above .500 in a full season in recent memory and has largely been a bottom-tier program in a conference that regularly features contenders such as Hampden-Sydney, Randolph-Macon, and Washington & Lee.

The immediate focus is the national search and maintaining stability for the current roster. The assistant staff, which includes offensive coordinator Josh Baker and defensive coordinator Khalid Jones, will handle day-to-day operations while the process unfolds.

Longer-term, any new coach will inherit a program that has struggled to generate consistent offensive production, protect the football, and compete week-to-week in the ODAC. Recruiting and culture will be central to reversing the trajectory. Guilford recently exited a period of financial scrutiny with its accreditor after budget cuts and improved fiscal management, which may influence available resources for athletics in the near term.