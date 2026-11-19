This we know: the Big Ten and national championship rings on Curt Cignetti's fingers are not keeping them from typing.

After not sending an original tweet since May, the Indiana head coach has tweeted four times this month. First, to pump Indiana's resume after the Hoosiers came in a surprising No. 4 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. Next, to take a shot at the committee after IU slipped from fourth to ninth in their off week. Then, to defend Lincoln Riley -- and pump IU's only win over a ranked opponent -- after their 27-13 win on Saturday.

And then on Thursday, Cignetti responded to a CBS report linking him to a possible opening at Michigan by calling it "fake news" and pinning it on his favorite villain: the SEC. He concluded the tweet with the preferred emoji of Big Ten head coaches everywhere: the clown.

Fake news created by three SEC media writers. Nice try 🤡 https://t.co/nvshxQAioA — Curt Cignetti (@CCignettiIU) November 19, 2026

I'm paraphrasing here, but the report wondered aloud whether Cignetti could in effect "sell high" on his Indiana success, particularly with the 2027 IU roster set to look far different than the group that's gone 25-1 over the past two seasons.

"Let's keep winning because this (roster) nest is going to be empty at the end of the year," the report quotes Cignetti telling his IU staff.

Such a thing would not go unnoticed in Indiana, and Cignetti clearly felt compelled to respond.