The NCAA, understandably, keeps precious few records for futility. We know no one allowed more yards per game than 2018 UConn (617.4), nor more points per contest than 2019 UMass (52.7). Beyond that we don't know much, and that's probably for the best.

And thankfully for Colorado State's current defense, immortality seems out of reach, even for them. These Rams are only allowing 555.4 yards and 47.6 points per game.

Still, it's hard to imagine a defense that's been worse relative to its peers across the board than this one.

Let's start with pass defense. Colorado State is only eighth-to-last in passing yards allowed at 257.8 yards per game, which doesn't sound article-worthy until you consider only UAB has defended fewer passes than these Rams. Put plainly: the second-fewest attempts have produced the eighth-most yards.

CSU is 138th in completion percentage (73.9), yards per attempt (11.0) and passer rating (184.16).

Opponents don't need to throw the ball against Colorado State because: 1) they're usually winning, and 2) they're usually winning because the run defense exists only in theory.

In raw numbers, 427 opponent rushes have totaled 2,976 yards and 44 touchdowns. The Rams are surrendering 297.6 yards per game (second-to-last is 238), 6.97 per carry (nearly a full yard worse than 137th), and their 44 rushing touchdowns are already the most allowed by an FBS defense this decade with two games still to play.

Unsurprisingly, Colorado State is also the worst in the nation situationally. They're 138th of 138 on third down (57.1%), 136th on fourth down (83.3%), and 137th in explosives (70). They're tied for 134th in sacks and tied for 135th in TFLs.

Last Saturday might have been this group's magnum opus. Previously 1-8 Washington State dropped 73 points and 674 yards on 73 plays, including 14 completions on 15 attempts. The clock and the goal line were the only things to stop the Cougars: they scored 10 touchdowns in 12 possessions, and the other two were a field goal at the first-half buzzer and a 12-play, 58-yard, 7:34 march to end the game.

Jim Mora memorably fired defensive coordinator Tyson Summers during Colorado State's 56-26 loss to Oregon State back on Oct. 3 and, unsurprisingly, things haven't improved since then. Texas State scored 66 in the Rams' next game, San Diego State got to 49 (in a CSU win), and Boise State scored 64 two weeks ago. Hopefully interim defensive coordinator Kenny McClendon moved back home at some point over the last month.

Colordao State's last eight opponents are a tick shy of 55 points per game, beyond 2019 UMass's record mark.

The FEI database goes back to 2007, and only three units have scored as a -1.00 or worse (for reference, Texas and Georgia currently share the top mark at .86): 2019 UMass at -1.19, 2018 UConn at -1.18, and 2026 Colorado State at -1.04.

If there's a silver lining in all this for Colorado State, it's that perhaps the Rams are in their "night is darkest just before the dawn" moment.

After calling a 31-14 loss to Utah State "awful" and "not acceptable" back in October, then proclaiming "I'm going to be an asshole" earlier this month, the fire and brimstone melted into shock and acceptance after Saturday's loss.

“It’s a bigger fix than I thought it was. Much bigger," he said. "I never expected it to be like this."

Mora took over UConn as the university abandoned its football program to FBS independence to get the rest of its sports into the Big East, and eventually posted back-to-back 9-win seasons.