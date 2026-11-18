Maryland’s search for Mike Locksley’s replacement just took a turn nobody saw coming.

Urban Meyer has talked with Maryland athletic director Jim Smith about the Terps’ head coaching job and is "seriously considering it," according to Jeff Ermann of 247, who adds it’s not clear whether Maryland has offered Meyer the job, or whether he would even take it.

Meyer's relationship with Smith stretches back to Columbus, when the Terps athletic director ran Ohio State’s alumni association while Meyer was leading the Buckeyes. Maryland deputy AD Diana Sabau was also an associate AD at Ohio State who oversaw parts of the football program during Meyer’s run there.

247's report shares that Meyer is happy in his TV job but wants a better ending to his coaching résumé. His last stop ended with the Jacksonville Jaguars firing him in December 2021, 13 games into his first NFL season, with the team at 2-11.

Meyer has said the opposite in public, more than once. In October 2025, WSYX’s Kellyanne Stitts asked him about returning to coaching. “I don’t have a desire,” he said. A week later, after reports tied him to Penn State, he told Colin Cowherd, “I have no interest in coaching again.”

Landing him would take a monumental jump in football spending. 247's report notes an expected increase in NIL and revenue-sharing dollars would put Maryland’s roster budget around $30-35 million next season.

Meyer, 62, is a Toledo native. He got his start as a graduate assistant under Earle Bruce at Ohio State, then coached at Illinois State, Colorado State and Notre Dame before landing his first head job at Bowling Green in 2001. He went 17-6 in two seasons there, then 22-2 in two years at Utah, including an unbeaten 2004 season capped by a Fiesta Bowl win.

From there it was Florida, where he went 65-15 and won national titles in 2006 and 2008. At Ohio State he went 83-9 in seven seasons and won the 2014 national title. He finished his college career at 187-32, a .854 winning percentage. He also served a three-game suspension at Ohio State in 2018 over how he handled allegations involving a former assistant.

Maryland knows him well from the other sideline. Meyer went 5-0 against the Terps at Ohio State, and his teams outscored Maryland 277-120.

He also knows the man he’d be replacing. “I love Locks. I’ve known him a long time. We’ve always had a great relationship,” Meyer told ABC 7 in August 2025.

Meyer isn’t the only name. Brian Kelly has interviewed and is in the late stages of the process, as we shared yesterday. Memphis head coach Charles Huff has been linked to the opening more than anyone, though the report suggests much of that chatter is coming from his side.

Then there’s Aazaar Abdul-Rahim, who wants the job and has given Smith something to think about. Abdul-Rahim took over when Locksley was fired on October 21. He lost his debut 20-17 to Illinois on a field goal at the gun, then beat Purdue to snap a 13-game Big Ten losing streak. Last Saturday, backup quarterback Cardell Williams led a game-winning drive in a 24-21 win over Wisconsin. Maryland is 4-6 and 2-5 in the Big Ten. In three games, Abdul-Rahim has matched Locksley’s Big Ten win total from 2024 through 2026.

Smith has said the search has no set deadline, but with the postseason close, it makes sense that Maryland wants someone in place soon.

Coaches take jobs where they trust the people they work for. At Maryland, Meyer would have two administrators who watched him run Ohio State up close. That counts for a lot when you’re 62, comfortable in your current role in TV and media covering the sport, and five years removed from the worst stretch of your career.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest on the search in College Park.

Update >> Pete Thamel of ESPN notes Urban has not interviewed, is not a candidate, and has not spoken to Terps leadership in any formal capacity.

Urban Meyer has not interviewed for the Maryland job, per ESPN sources. Sources stress that he’s not a candidate for the job at Maryland and has not spoken to them in any formal capacity. pic.twitter.com/wyHyRVUYpP — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 18, 2026

Urban himself has also responded to the speculation.

Urban Meyer's official statement on Maryland's coaching vacancy. pic.twitter.com/bADdQaBgQ9 — The Triple Option (@3xOptionShow) November 18, 2026