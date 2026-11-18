Kentucky Wesleyan head coach Tyrone Young is stepping down after five seasons at the helm (and eight years on the staff overall).

Young announced the news on social media: “8 of the greatest years of my life. Kentucky Wesleyan, thank you for letting me live my dreams… Just a kid from Fort Knox, Kentucky that wasn’t supposed to make it this far. It’ll forever be Roll Thers. LOVE forever and a day.” He also shared a longer graphic thanking the K-Dub family, faculty/staff, players, and coaching staff, closing with “Forever Roll Thers.”





The school officially confirmed the resignation, noting Young joined the staff in 2018 as an assistant (later associate head coach/DC) before being named head coach in 2022. AD Jason Vittone thanked him for his impact on and off the field, including strong community service involvement and the program’s highest team GPA.

Young finishes with an 8-47 overall record (including back-to-back 0-11 seasons in 2025 and 2026 in the G-MAC). Kentucky Wesleyan will begin a search for its next head coach immediately.