UCLA is 10-0, ranked #4 and one win from its first trip to the Big Ten championship game. This week, the Bruins’ football account summed up the program’s offensive standard in one sentence.

"As an offense, our whole identity is to play harder than the guy with the football."

"That's the standard we talk about every day, and coach Chensey always says if you give more than you take, then you are going to receive."

That was the message from Bruins wide receiver Semaj Morgan at the team’s weekly press conference accompanied by game footage fellow reciever Aidan Mizell breaking a big play.

Morgan doesn’t have to do that, but that's been a big part of UCLA's quick turnaround and new identity under Bob Chesney. Morgan leads UCLA with 41 catches for 525 yards and three touchdowns in his first season with the team.

Mizell, a transfer from Florida, has been on the receiving end of that benefit. He’s up to 501 yards on just 15 receptions, and his six catches of 50 or more yards leads the team, with four resulting in touchdowns. He had a career-high 176 receiving yards in last Friday’s 22-14 win over Illinois, a game where Morgan was second in the pecking order, with four receptions for 56 yards and one touchdown.

For the Bruins, this weekend’s opponent is Morgan’s old school. He played at West Bloomfield HS (MI) and then spent three seasons at Michigan, where he was earning Big Ten honorable mention honors twice as a return specialist and winning a national championship as a freshman in 2023.

Over 37 games, Morgan hauled in 69 receptions for 566 yards and 4 touchdowns, and then he committed to UCLA on back on January 7th to begin a new chapter.

Intimately familiar with The Big House, Morgan also handed Michigan and their fans some bulletin board material this week: “It’s a nice big stadium – you know, older fans so it’s not that loud, so we’re going to have fun.”

The bigger story is what Chesney has built in year one. UCLA went 3-9 in 2025, a season so chaotic that the head coach, offensive coordinator, and defensive coordinator were all gone by Week 4.

Chesney, offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy and defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler arrived at UCLA after leading James Madison to the College Football Playoff in 2025.

Kennedy has been with Chesney at every recent stop. He was quarterbacks coach at Holy Cross in 2022 and added coordinator duties in 2023. The Crusaders ranked fourth in the FCS with 466.6 yards per game of total offense and seventh with 36.9 points per game that season. At JMU, Kennedy guided a JMU offense that ranked #9 nationally in scoring, including four 50-point performances. uclabruinsdailybruin

For coaches at all levels, “play harder than the guy with the football” is about as clean a teaching phrase as you’ll find. Effort away from the ball is the most coachable thing on the field, and it shows up on film in the form of receivers stalk-blocking 30 yards downfield, linemen sprinting to the pile, backs carrying out their fakes.

None of that depends on talent.

Michigan is (5-5, 2-5) under first-year coach Kyle Whittingham. Whittingham fired offensive coordinator Jason Beck (1st season; games 1–9, fired Nov. 8), and then Oregon blew out the Wolverines 31-7 last Saturday.

A UCLA win in Ann Arbor would clinch UCLA’s first trip to the Big Ten championship game and give the Bruins 11 wins, a program record.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Play harder than the guy with the football. That's the standard of this offense. 💯 pic.twitter.com/ZV4MFxPmwG — UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) November 17, 2026