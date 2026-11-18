Stephen F. Austin’s extension with head coach Colby Carthel through the 2031 season includes a $375,000 annual base salary, performance incentives, a substantial assistant coaching pool and buyout terms that are tied in part to progress on a new fieldhouse, according to details obtained by KTRE via an open records request.

Carthel, who has guided the Lumberjacks to a 54-39 record since taking over in late 2018 and currently has SFA at 10-1 this season, is locked in for the remainder of the decade under the deal announced Oct. 26. The contract also gives him and his full-time assistants a 5% raise the following season if SFA reaches the FCS playoffs.

Additional incentives include:

$10,000 for winning the Southland Conference

$10,000 for each FCS playoff win

$15,000 for an FCS national championship

$20,000 for a win over a Power 4 opponent

$15,000 for a win over a Group of 6 opponent (American, Conference USA, MAC, Mountain West, Pac-12 or Sun Belt)

$20,000 for an undefeated season (excluding FBS games)

$10,000 if the team’s Academic Progress Rate reaches 985 or higher

Carthel will also oversee a pool of at least $1 million for his coaching staff. He receives a $700 monthly car allowance and a $5,000 annual appearance fee tied to exclusive monthly podcasts.

If Carthel leaves for a head coaching job at an FBS school, SFA would be owed $275,000 for a Power 4 move or $100,000 for a Group of 6 move. Those buyouts drop to zero if the university has not begun construction on a new fieldhouse for the football program by the end of the 2028 season. The contract allows Carthel to walk away for free under the same fieldhouse condition. Buyout terms for non-head coaching opportunities were not detailed.⁠

On the other side, if SFA fires Carthel without cause, the school would owe him 60% of his remaining base salary. That figure rises to 75% if the Lumberjacks make the FCS playoffs at least twice during the contract, but falls to 25% if SFA’s conference record drops below .500 for three consecutive seasons.

The extension keeps the program’s all-time wins leader in Nacogdoches through 2031 as SFA continues its recent upward trajectory in the Southland. Details were first reported by Colten Sneed of KTRE.