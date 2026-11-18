Muskingum is in the market for a new head football coach after two seasosn under Matt Nardo.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Nardo has been let go after a pair of seasons leading the Fighting Muskies. Muskingum closed its 2026 season on Saturday, November 14 with a 78-21 loss at Baldwin Wallace - the winners of the Ohio Athletic Conference, and finished 0-10 overall and 0-8 in the OAC.

Nardo leaves New Concord with a 4-16 record.

Muskingum hired Nardo in February 2025, bringing him back to the place where his coaching career started. He earned his master’s degree from Muskingum in 2007 and spent 2005-2008 on the Muskies’ staff as a graduate assistant, where he coached two All-OAC defensive linemen and the 2006 OAC linebacker of the year.

He replaced Erik Ieuter, who went 27-36 over seven seasons and whose 2024 team finished 5-5, the program’s third five-win season in four years.

Year one looked like a foundation. Muskingum rallied past Marietta 35-31 in the Shriner Trophy Game to sit 3-1 in OAC play in mid-October, then beat Capital 7-3 in a defensive slugfest in November. The Muskies took #22 Baldwin Wallace to the wire on Senior Day before falling 35-28 and finished 4-6, 4-4 in the OAC, good for fifth place.

Year two went the other way. Muskingum was shut out at Mount St. Joseph (34-0) and Heidelberg (56-0), lost its home opener 65-7 to #24 Mount Union, and was outscored 488-192 over 10 games. The Muskies had chances late in the year, falling 42-35 at Wilmington and 31-28 in double overtime to Otterbein on Senior Day, but never found the win.

Two years is a short runway for any head coach, but especially at the Division III level. There are no scholarships to work with, and a February hire leaves a new staff little time to shape the first recruiting class when November and December serve as key months to secure the players you value.

Also working against Nardo was the loss of a big senior group after 2025, including record-setting quarterback Garrett Gurney, and the 2026 roster could not close the gap in a league that includes Mount Union and an unbeaten surging Baldwin Wallace squad.

The program has a long climb for whoever lands the job. D3football.com’s records show Muskingum has not finished above .500 in any season dating back to 1998.

Before Muskingum, Nardo spent three seasons as head coach at Bluffton (2022-2024), going 9-21. His 2023 offense averaged 30 points per game, and the 2024 Beavers posted the program’s best Heartland Conference finish since 2016.

Prior to Bluffton, he was offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at North Carolina Wesleyan (2019-2021).

His résumé runs through just about every level of the game. He coached the offensive line at Basehor-Linwood HS (KS), worked with H-backs and inside receivers and coordinated recruiting at Emporia State (D-II - KS), coached defensive backs at Pikeville in 2013, and went on to coach wide receivers at Marietta.

He got his first head coaching job at Bishop McLaughlin Catholic (Spring Hill, FL), where he went 7-3 in 2010, the best record in school history at the time.

Nardo’s staff also made a point to reach high school coaches. Muskingum hosted its inaugural Football Elite Summit this past year, drawing 100 high school coaches from the region to campus.

Muskingum had not announced the move as of Wednesday afternoon.