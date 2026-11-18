Manchester University (D-III - IN) is in the market for a new head football coach.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Manchester has decided to part ways with Vann Hunt after four seasons leading the Spartans.

The decision comes days after Manchester closed its 2026 season with a 30-14 loss at rival Anderson in the Bronze Ball game on November 14.

Hunt went 2-38 in North Manchester, including a 1-24 mark in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference play.

He took over in early 2023 as the 16th head coach in program history, replacing Nate Jensen, who resigned after seven seasons after winning 20 games.

His first season produced the best moment of his tenure. Manchester went 1-9 in 2023, but the lone win was a 37-7 rout of Anderson on November 11 that brought the Bronze Ball back to North Manchester. That team also landed nine All-HCAC selections, three on the first team.

The wins didn’t follow. Manchester went 0-10 in both 2024 and 2025, dropping the Bronze Ball 31-17 in 2024 and 26-20 last fall. In that 2025 loss, the Spartans outgained Anderson 430-341 but turned it over four times.

This season started with real hope. Manchester beat Westminster (Mo.) 17-10 in the September 5 opener, snapping a 20-game losing streak.

However, the Spartans didn’t win again the rest of the yaer. They lost 36-35 at Otterbein on October 3, then dropped six straight HCAC games, including a 49-16 loss at Mount St. Joseph, a 52-14 loss at Rose-Hulman and a 57-35 home loss to Hanover. Mount St. Joseph has now beaten Manchester 11 straight times, and Hanover has won eight in a row in the series.

The Bronze Ball series is the part that stings most for Spartan fans. Manchester won it 10 times in 11 meetings from 2011 through 2021. Anderson has now won three straight and four of the last five.

Hunt came to Manchester as a respected young defensive coach. A Phoenix native, he was an All-NCAC running back at Wabash in 2011, played on two Division III playoff teams and the 2011 NCAC title team, and graduated in 2013.

He started his coaching career at Olivet Nazarene (NAIA - IL), coaching tight ends and receivers in 2013, running backs in 2014 and the offensive line in 2015 while earning his MBA. He coached receivers at Bluefield College (D-III - VA) in 2016 before joining Allegheny (D-III - PA) in February 2017.

At Allegheny, Hunt was special teams and recruiting coordinator in 2017 and 2018, mentoring the 2018 NCAC Special Teams Player of the Year, then moved to defensive coordinator in 2019. His 2021 defense ranked among the NCAC’s best in takeaways and sacks. He also had two stints as the Gators’ interim head coach, the last starting in January 2023, shortly before Manchester hired him.

Hunt took part in the AFCA's 35 Under 35 program and was selected for the 2023 NCAA/NFL Coaches Academy as well.

Whoever lands the job will work under a new athletic director sources say they are in the process of hiring, and also inherits a program that has won three games since 2022 along with a fan base that remembers when the Bronze Ball never left town.