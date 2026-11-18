NC State has named Jason Michael as its offensive coordinator, the program announced Wednesday. The hire pairs new head coach Philip Rivers with a veteran NFL assistant who previously coached tight ends on staffs with Rivers in San Diego and Indianapolis.

Michael brings 23 years of coaching experience, including 20 in the NFL. He most recently served as tight ends coach for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2021-25 under Nick Sirianni. Earlier stops include tight ends coach for the Indianapolis Colts (2019-20), Arizona Cardinals (2018) and San Diego Chargers (2011-13), the latter while Rivers was the quarterback. He also spent time as offensive coordinator (2014-15) and quarterbacks coach (2016-17) with the Tennessee Titans, where he worked with Marcus Mariota, and held other assistant roles with the San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets and Oakland Raiders. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Tennessee and later coached tight ends there in 2008.⁠

“I’m really excited to add Coach Michael to our staff,” Rivers said. “I have history with him from my time with the Chargers and with the Colts and we are aligned in our vision for building this program. His expertise and experience in the offensive system that we are going to implement here at NC State is second to none, and I can’t wait for him to get started.”

Michael echoed the mutual fit. “I’m excited and grateful for the opportunity for me and my family to join the Wolfpack family,” he said. “The awesome game of football is what connected Philip and me 15 years ago in San Diego, and although it’s taken us both many places since then, I’m thankful for the chance to reunite at the place it all started for him. Philip’s leadership, winning mentality, and vision for NC State football are what made this decision a no-brainer for me.”

A former quarterback and two-time captain at Western Kentucky, Michael helped lead the Hilltoppers to the NCAA Division I-AA national title in 2002 and was named the school’s Male Athlete of the Year. He earned a degree in civil engineering technology with a 4.0 GPA.

On the field, Michael has developed tight ends including Antonio Gates (Pro Bowl selection with the Chargers), Dallas Goedert (productive seasons with the Eagles) and Jack Doyle (Pro Bowl with the Colts). As Titans offensive coordinator in 2015, the team set a franchise record with 12 different players catching a touchdown pass.

The move continues Rivers’ early staff-building after he was named head coach on a five-year deal last week, returning to his alma mater following the dismissal of Dave Doeren. Rivers, the ACC’s all-time leading passer during his playing days in Raleigh, had most recently coached at the high school level at St. Michael’s Catholic in Fairhope, Alabama. Michael’s addition gives the Wolfpack an experienced NFL voice to help implement the offense as the program transitions.