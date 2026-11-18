Keven Williams has spent the better part of two decades on the sideline at Methodist University (D-III - NC). That run is over.

The school announced Monday that Williams has stepped down as head coach of the Monarchs, ending an 18-season stay in Fayetteville that included 11 seasons in charge of the program.

Defensive coordinator Jakob Woods will serve as interim head coach, and Methodist says a national search for a permanent replacement begins immediately.

The release did not give a reason for the change or include comments from Williams. The Monarchs finished the 2026 campaign 1-9.

Despite the rough season, Williams leaves as the second-winningest head coach in Methodist history.

A four-year starting quarterback at Dickinson College, Williams set the Red Devils’ single-season records for passing yards, completions and completion percentage before graduating in 2005. He stayed at Dickinson as co-offensive coordinator for four seasons, then joined the Methodist staff in February 2009 as quarterbacks coach.

He was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2011 and added assistant recruiting coordinator duties in 2013. When C.J. Goss resigned in January 2016, Williams was named acting head coach for the 2016 season, and the school made him the permanent head coach that December. He never gave up the play sheet, and was listed on this year’s staff as head coach and offensive coordinator.

Williams’ best season came in the pandemic-adjusted spring of 2021. Methodist went 4-0 in the regular season, won the USA South East Division title and hosted the conference championship game, which it lost to Huntingdon. Williams was named the university’s McLean Foundation Coach of the Year that summer.

Methodist went 2-8 in 2023, then 1-9 in each of the last three seasons, a combined 5-35 over that four-year stretch.

This fall, the Monarchs opened with a 30-3 home loss to Shenandoah and dropped a 20-17 decision at Guilford before picking up their lone win, 27-22 at the Apprentice School on September 26. They closed with a 48-3 loss at Brevard and a 49-0 home loss to Greensboro on Senior Night, when the Pride outgained Methodist 440-61 and held the Monarchs to minus-38 rushing yards. Methodist finished 1-9 overall and 0-7 in the USA South.

Eighteen years at one Division III school doesn’t happen much anymore. Williams coached quarterbacks, called plays, recruited and ran the whole operation, which is what the job looks like at most D-III programs.

Whoever Methodist hires will take over a program where football carries real weight on campus. When Williams first took over in 2016, D3football.com reported the Monarchs opened camp with 224 players on a campus of just under 2,000 full-time undergraduates. Roster numbers like that are a big part of the enrollment math at small private schools, and they put pressure on the next staff to keep the program full while getting it back to winning in the USA South.

Woods will lead the program through the transition.