The third College Football Playoff rankings came out Tuesday night, and Iowa sits at #15, just outside the field.

A few hours prior to that release, Kirk Ferentz made it clear his staff won’t be running up the score to move that number.

At his weekly press conference, Ferentz was asked about style points. The reporter pointed to a Big Ten team that threw the ball on third down with under a minute left while leading by 21. He asked whether the subjective, human nature of Playoff selection would push Iowa to call games more aggressively.

“If that comes up back there, I’m not big on firing coaches, but that could be grounds for firing,” Ferentz said.

“We’re just trying to win the game. For 28 years, that’s been our goal, is to put our guys in the best position to win a game. I’m not being judgmental toward anybody else."

“If that’s not good enough, that’s not good enough. We’ll live with that.”

Iowa is 8-2 after beating Purdue 28-7 at Kinnick last Saturday. Some Hawkeye fans went to social media during and after the win to complain that Iowa should have scored more.

Ferentz said he has already talked to his team about the Playoff, and his message was simple: “We have no input in any of this stuff other than how we play.”

He also pointed out that nobody on the selection side has asked for his opinion. “Nobody called me from the Playoff either to get my opinion about what a team is,” he said. As he sees it, a team that wins every game is likely in, and once you get past roughly 11 wins, the selection turns subjective.

When asked to make the case for why Iowa is a Playoff team, Ferentz didn’t take the bait. “I didn’t say we were.”

None of this is new for him. Before the first CFP rankings show earlier this month, when Iowa debuted at #19, Ferentz told reporters, “All I’ve learned in coaching is good things come with winning, so that’s really what we need to worry about.”

Ferentz is in his 28th season at Iowa and has been the head coach in Iowa City since 1999. Last season, the Hawkeyes lost four regular-season games by a combined 15 points, all to opponents ranked in the top 20, then beat Vanderbilt in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Every coach reading this has been on one side or the other of a late-game decision in a blowout. You’re up three scores with a minute left, so you take a knee, get your backups some snaps, and shake hands. That’s the unwritten code at every level, from youth football to the Big Ten. A 12-team Playoff picked by a committee creates a real temptation to bend that code, and Ferentz just told his own staff not to bother asking.

You can argue his approach costs Iowa a spot or two in the rankings. You can’t argue he’s being inconsistent. He’s been coaching this way for nearly three decades, and he isn’t changing in the middle of November for anyone, or anything.

The Hawkeyes close the regular season at Illinois this Saturday, then host Nebraska on Friday, November 27. Ferentz noted the Illini are 4-1 since October 11, with the lone loss coming by one score to undefeated UCLA.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.



