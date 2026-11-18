East Mississippi Community College has named Noxubee County native and EMCC alumnus David Boykin as its head football coach, the school announced November 18.

Most recently, Boykin was the offensive coordinator at Pearl River Community College (2024-26). In his first season there, the Wildcats improved from 257 to 329 total yards per game and from 13.4 to 19.3 points per game.

Boykin returns to Scooba after previously serving as the Lions’ offensive coordinator from 2017-21. In his first two seasons back, EMCC won back-to-back NJCAA national championships and MACCC titles. Over the five-year stretch, the Lions went 38-6 overall (.864) and 21-3 in division play while ranking among the national leaders in scoring offense, total offense, and passing offense.

“I couldn’t be more excited to rejoin the East Mississippi Community College family,” Boykin said. “My roots run really deep within this area, so this is truly home for me.”⁠

He added: “I am not coming to East Mississippi simply to coach football. I am coming to lead a program, restore confidence, develop young men, and represent this college with pride. East Mississippi has a proud championship tradition. My vision is to restore the program’s identity through integrity, accountability, academic success, and competitive excellence.”

EMCC President Dr. Scott Alsobrooks said he is “excited to welcome back Coach David Boykin,” citing his offensive coordinator experience and standing in the region and among high schools and colleges in the state. Athletics Director Cade Wilkerson noted the significance of bringing back someone who “grew up in this community” and already contributed to program success as offensive coordinator.⁠⁠

Boykin’s 27-year coaching career includes eight seasons as a community college offensive coordinator and successful high school stops. He was the offensive coordinator at Starkville High School (2014-16), where the Yellowjackets went 35-6 and won the 2015 Class 6A state championship. Prior to that, he served as offensive coordinator and assistant head coach at Louisville High School (2010-13), where the Wildcats went 46-12 and claimed the 2013 Class 3A title with a perfect 16-0 season. He also had head-coaching experience at Caledonia High School, coached tight ends at the University of North Alabama in 2008 (when the Lions went 12-2 and reached the NCAA Division II semifinals), and began his MHSAA coaching career as an assistant at Noxubee County High School. He started his career in 1999 at his high school alma mater, Macon’s Central Academy, rising from assistant to head coach.⁠

Boykin pitched for EMCC’s baseball team in 1990 and 1991 before earning a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies from Mississippi State University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Mississippi University for Women. ⁠

The hire fills the permanent vacancy created earlier in the 2026 season after longtime coach Buddy Stephens’ departure. Stephens, who guided EMCC to five national titles and a 155-31 record over 18 seasons and was a central figure in Netflix’s Last Chance U, was replaced on an interim basis by Preston Rice after criticizing conference leadership over scheduling and playoff format changes.