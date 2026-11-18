Before we go any further, we must first acknowledge the obvious: the Dallas Cowboys' defense is absolutely terrible. They're last in total defense and rushing, second to last in passing defense and yards per play, and third to last in points allowed. Sunday's 46-40 loss to San Francisco was a new low, lowlighted by Brock Purdy's day of 22-of-28 for 389 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions, and three 49er touchdowns that traveled at least 66 yards.

Brian Schottenheimer's hiring of first-time defensive coordinator Christian Parker was universally lauded in the offseason, but it hasn't worked out. In a results-oriented business, no one's going to lay in front of a train to prevent Parker's firing. Even at 4-6, the Cowboys are only one win behind the New York Giants for first in the NFC East. This is the NFL.

It would've been one thing to fire Parker on Sunday or Monday, but this is the Cowboys. The Dallas Cowboys are a content creation machine that happens to play football, so even making an obvious decision to change defensive coordinators has to be spun into another chapter in a 24/7 reality show.

The head coach, owner/general manager, and executive vice president/owner's son (who all do weekly interviews) each spent Sunday, Monday and Tuesday saying they were going to evaluate Parker's role moving forward. "We're talking about that, but I'm not going to talk about it here," Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Tuesday. "But we are talking about those things."

After 10 subpar games, and three days removed from allowing the most yards in a home game in franchise history, the Cowboys came to a solution that makes sense to them and only them. They're not going to fire Parker, they're just just going to ritually humiliate him.

Parker will continue as defensive coordinator, but Mike Pettine -- who wasn't part of the team until Oct. 12 -- will be the defensive play-caller. Which means Mike Pettine is the defensive coordinator.

BREAKING: The Cowboys have taken away playcalling duties from Christian Parker. He will remain DC — but Mike Pettine will now call plays, sources tell me, @AdamSchefter and @toddarcher — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) November 18, 2026

This is how business is done in Dallas.

Despite his reputation as a risk-taker, and despite the Cowboys' annual status as the most valuable franchise in all of professional sports, Jerry Jones is incredibly cheap and risk averse when it comes to coaches. He simply does not have any value for the profession. Jones famously declared that "any one of 500 coaches" could have led the Cowboys to back-to-back Super Bowls won by Jimmy Johnson in the early-1990s, pointedly ignoring that Johnson was also the GM of those teams.

Johnson got the credit for building those teams, and Jones's jealousy led him to fire Johnson -- his college teammate -- and take over general manager duties. It hasn't gone well, as you surely know.

"Jerry the Owner needs to fire Jerry the GM" has become such a common battlecry that it's actually a meme in Dallas, but it's key to understanding how the Cowboys do business. Jerry likes having an embattled head coach, because it takes the focus off of him.

-- Dave Campo was allowed to coach through the bitter end of three straight 5-11 seasons in the early 2000s.

-- Jason Garrett lasted 10 seasons with all of two playoff victories, surviving three straight 8-8 seasons in which Dallas went 0-3 in make-or-break Week 17 games against NFC East rivals.

-- Mike McCarthy probably should've been fired for a crippling loss to Green Bay in the 2023 NFC Wild Card round. He coached all the way through a miserable 2024 season, and even then it took more than a week to move on from him.

McCarthy was, of course, replaced by Brian Schottenheimer, who had no other head coaching prospects at the time that Jones promoted him from a non-play calling coordinator under McCarthy. Schottenheimer had no leverage, and thus accepted the job at reportedly the NFL's lowest salary, while agreeing to let Jones run the team without running the team.

Jerry pulls the strings, while Scottenheimer takes the arrows.

And now Jerry's doing the same with Christian Parker. Jones has only fired one coach mid-season, and McCarthy was allowed to coach all the way through 2024 because he had a year left on his contract. Even with annual profit in the hundreds of millions, the Joneses are too cheap to pay coaches not to work.