Following a weekend in which the committee's top 13 teams went 12-1, there wasn't a lot of intrigue in Tuesday night's CFP rankings -- at least in the top half.

The bottom half went a collective 3-9 in Week 11, with all four 6-3 SEC teams taking on a fourth loss -- many of them ugly. Combine that with the fact that the only top-half team to lose was No. 11 Kentucky -- who dropped its second straight game, this one at home to unranked Florida -- there was a lot of intrigue as to how that portion of the CFP Top 25 would look.

Lo and behold, for the first time ever, a 6-4 team is ranked in the CFP Top 25. Four of them, in fact: No. 21 South Carolina, No. 22 Oklahoma, No. 24 Florida, and No. 25 Ole Miss.

In the past, all of this would be an afterthought. Not anymore. The Playoff is moving to 24 starting next season. As things stand right now, the SEC would get eight teams in the field, two more than any other conference.

More germane to this discussion, the SEC would be the only conference to get a 6-4 team -- and they wouldn't just get one, they'd get three.

Appreciate the comment but also agree we lost to Purdue… and yes we did beat Oregon by two scores and a one score loss to UCLA but we don’t belong in top 25… like the other 6-4 teams that have a loss that doesn’t fit the narrative. Insanely entertaining to be honest. Great time… https://t.co/gSwKFHxyEf — Bret Bielema (@BretBielema) November 18, 2026

Very much "Don't put in the newspaper that I got mad" energy, there. And it should be noted that there likely isn't a bigger Big Ten booster in its eternal war against the SEC that Bielema, who went .275 in SEC games at Arkansas and carries a .595 mark in Big Ten games at Wisconsin and Illinois.

A few points here:

1) All but two 7-3 teams in Power 4 conferences are ranked: Duke and SMU. The Mustangs have lost two of their last three and are fresh off a 42-0 halftime deficit to Wake Forest. Duke's strongest win is, ironically, a 31-27 victory at Illinois and wasn't ranked heading into their 11-point loss to Miami. Still, in a week where Arizona moved up four spots following a 1-point loss to No. 2 Utah, I doubt many people would have raised an eyebrow if the committee put the Blue Devils in and dropped South Carolina, a 28-point loser to Arkansas, out.

2) The CFP does not publish an "also receiving votes" section, but the Fighting Illini do not seem particularly close to the Top 25. For one, Illinois was not among the 39 teams that received votes in Sunday's AP poll. The Coaches Poll swung eight votes to the Illini, behind 12 other teams outside the rankings.

While they don't factor into the CFP rankings, FEI places the Illini 37th, SP+ has them at 45th, and FPI at 41st.

3) The uncomfortable truth for everyone is that the SEC was much better than every other league in non-conference play this season. The It Just Means More league went 10-2, while the ACC, Big 12 and Big Ten were all under .500. In the independent Colley Matrix, the gap between the SEC and No. 2 Big 12 is more than twice as large as the gap between the Big 12 and the No. 4 ACC.

The 6-4 team with the biggest gripe is undoubtedly LSU, whom The Algorithms universally see as a top-10 team.

4) This is life in a world where every Power 4 conference plays nine league games. SEC or no SEC, there are more losses to go around. Yesterday's 10-2 is today's 9-3. For more than a century, polls conditioned fans and coaches to judge team quality by counting their losses first and wins second. That's changing.

“What I think we have to acknowledge is the CFP processes say, ‘Don’t lose,'” Greg Sankey said in 2024, via The Athletic. “I don’t think that’s healthy for college football.”

An 8-4 team will absolutely make the CFP next season, and 7-5 team will be on the cutline.