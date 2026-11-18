Four days after closing the season at Rochester, St. Lawrence (D-III - NY) is undergoing a change at the top of its football program.

Dan Puckhaber is stepping away as the Stephen P. Munn ‘64 Head Football Coach, ending a 17-year run with the Saints that included the last 10 seasons as head coach.

Defensive coordinator Dominic Centofanti will take over as interim head coach on December 1, and St. Lawrence will begin its search for a permanent head coach immediately.

Puckhaber came to Canton in 2010 as offensive line coach and was promoted to offensive coordinator before the 2012 season. He was named acting head coach in February 2016, then got the job for good after a national search that April. He became the 23rd head coach in program history.

His first season was his best. The 2016 Saints went 9-1 and won a second straight Liberty League title. That was the program’s highest win total since the 1982 team went 10-1, and D3football.com ranked St. Lawrence #24 in the country that fall.

He leaves with a 40-59 record as head coach.

The Saints went 4-6 overall and 3-4 in the Liberty League in 2025, finishing fifth. They closed that season with a 37-17 Senior Day win over Rochester and ranked second in the league in offense.

This season opened with an 18-10 win at Norwich, which gave St. Lawrence its sixth straight Hoffman Cup. On November 7, the Saints beat Buffalo State on Senior Day behind two fumble returns for touchdowns from Robillard. The season ended with a 14-6 loss at Rochester on November 14. On Tuesday, eight Saints won nine Liberty League postseason awards, including a first-team spot for captain Ryan Donovan.

“He has been a committed coach, strong mentor, and good friend,” Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Franco Bari said of Puckhaber.

Bari added that the school is confident in Centofanti’s ability to lead through the transition and that its commitment to Saints football “remains strong.”

Centofanti is from Potsdam, just up Route 11 from Canton. He joined the St. Lawrence staff in July 2023 as special teams and recruiting coordinator and was promoted to defensive coordinator and defensive line coach ahead of the 2026 season.

His résumé covers almost every corner of a staff room. At Franklin College from 2018 to 2020, he was both head strength and conditioning coach and offensive coordinator. He also worked at Kentucky Wesleyan as run game coordinator, offensive line coach and head strength and conditioning coach.

Offense, defense, special teams, recruiting and the weight room. Very few interim head coaches have run all five.

The school says Centofanti will oversee every part of the program and start recruiting right away. In Division III, December is critical to a recruiting class, so the first job is keeping a familiar face on the road with recruits and their families while the search plays out.

St. Lawrence’s release calls the search nationwide. No timeline was announced.