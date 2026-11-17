Kilgore College (JC - TX) is looking for a head football coach for the first time since 2019.

Willie Gooden has resigned after eight seasons leading the Rangers, as first reported by Jack Stallard of the Longview News-Journal.

Gooden, a former walk-on at Kilgore, finishes 51-29 as the program's head coach. He was the 16th head coach in school history and leaves with the fifth-most wins of anyone to hold the job.

The Rangers started playing football in 1935 and bill themselves as the winningest junior college program in Texas.

Gooden's ties to the place go back more than 25 years. He started 22 games at center for the Rangers in 2000 and 2001, which put him in the middle of the 2001 team that beat Tyler 14-7 in the Red River Bowl and that many around Kilgore still consider the best team in school history. He then started 20 more games at center at Northeastern State (D-II - OK), where he was a team captain in 2002 and 2003.

He went straight into coaching at NSU, working as a student assistant with the defensive line in 2004, then as a graduate assistant, before moving up to full-time defensive line coach in 2006. In 2007, he came home to Kilgore and never left. Over the next 12 years he coached the offensive line, coached the defensive line while serving as defensive coordinator, and ran the offense as offensive coordinator. He was on staff for conference titles in 2007, 2012, 2015 and 2018.

Kilgore promoted him to head coach for the 2019 season, and the Rangers won the SWJCFC regular-season title in his first year. They won the conference again in 2022, beating New Mexico Military Institute 39-12 in the title game to finish 8-4. In 2023, Kilgore went back-to-back, beating Navarro for the SWJCFC and Region 14 championships, finishing 9-2 and earning a spot in the NJCAA national playoff. Gooden was named SWJCFC Coach of the Year.

The last two seasons were tougher. Kilgore went 3-6 in 2025, won one conference game and posted its first losing season since 2013.

Gooden opened 2026 by pointing to the 25th anniversary of that 2001 team at SWJCFC Media Day, but the Rangers were picked fifth by the league's coaches in a conference that added Snow College (JC - UT) this year.

Kilgore entered its October 24 regular-season finale at Cisco at 3-5 overall and 2-4 in league play. Three of those losses came by seven points or fewer, including a 22-17 loss to Trinity Valley in the conference opener, a 24-17 loss to #14 Tyler in which the Rangers rallied from 17 points down, and a 17-10 loss at #8 Navarro.

Junior college football is a grind. Rosters turn over every year, the best players leave for four-year programs as soon as they can, and the margin between a conference title and a losing season can be a handful of snaps. Gooden spent 20 seasons in it at one school, holding just about every job on the staff along the way.

Kilgore has not announced a timeline for its search.