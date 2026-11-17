Lenoir-Rhyne (D-II - NC) is in the market for a head football coach just a few years after making a splashy hire.

The school announced Tuesday that it and Doug Socha have mutually agreed to part ways following discussions about the future of the program. The Bears finished 6-5 this fall, the same record they posted in 2025.

Socha leaves Hickory at 22-13 over three seasons.

His first year was his best. The 2024 Bears went 10-3, beat West Alabama in the first round of the Division II playoffs and became the sixth team in program history to advance past the opening round.

"I have made the very difficult decision to leave my position as Head Football Coach at Lenoir-Rhyne," Socha shared in the school's statement. "My family and I are thankful for the successful seasons of growth this program has seen over the past three years, and I am eager to see the continued success of the student-athletes, coaches, and staff who have made this journey so special. I will always be grateful for the opportunity to lead this program and will continue to cheer for the Bears moving forward. Thank you, LR. It has been an honor."

This season opened with real promise. Lenoir-Rhyne hammered #14 Virginia Union 45-3 in the opener, which the school called the largest win over a ranked opponent in program history. League coaches had picked the Bears third in the South Atlantic Conference preseason poll, but they finished 6-5 for the second straight year.

In January 2024, sources told FootballScoop that Lenoir-Rhyne was making a blockbuster Division II hire in Socha, who had just led Keiser to the NAIA national championship.

He started the Keiser program from scratch in 2017 and took the Seahawks to back-to-back NAIA title games in 2022 and 2023, winning it in 2023. A Lenoir-Rhyne release this September credited him with a 55-15 record at Keiser. Defensive coordinator Robbie Owens, the 2023 FootballScoop NAIA Coordinator of the Year, followed him to Lenoir Rhyne.

Before Keiser, Socha coached in a lot of different places. He coached defensive backs at Grand Junction HS (CO) and at College of the Canyons. He then went to Buffalo as a graduate assistant in 2000 and stayed on as wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator. From 2006 through 2009 he was offensive coordinator at American Heritage School (Delray Beach, FL), and he ran the program as head coach and athletic director from 2010 to 2012. He was the first head coach at Oxbridge Academy (West Palm Beach, FL) from 2012 to 2015, then spent 2016 with the Buffalo Bills as an offensive assistant working with the running backs.

The bar Socha inherited was exceptionally high. Mike Jacobs went 32-9 over four seasons at Lenoir-Rhyne. His 2023 team went 13-2, won the SAC title and reached the Division II semifinals, where it lost to eventual national champion Harding. Jacobs left for Mercer in January 2024 and made the jump to the FBS level this off season when he took over at Toledo.

Six wins isn’t a crisis at the Division II level. But this program was playing in a national semifinal three Decembers ago, and two straight 6-5 seasons apparently weren’t what the administration expected.

Lenoir-Rhyne says it will start a comprehensive national search immediately.