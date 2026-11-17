SUNY Maritime (D-III) is searching for a head football coach again, and this time the reason has nothing to do with football.

Sources tell FootballScoop that first-year head coach Andrew Dresner has left the program, effective immediately, and that he plans on leaving the profession to pursue a career in federal law enforcement.

Dresner led the Privateers to a 2-8 record in his only season at Fort Schuyler.

Maritime athletic director Jamel Ramsay hired Dresner on April 3, 2026, leaving him about five months to build a staff and install his program before the opener.

Dresner arrived with more than 15 years of coaching experience, and nearly 10 of them came at the FCS level.

Dresner spent 2024 and 2025 as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Holy Cross (FCS). In his first season in Worcester, the Crusaders earned a share of the Patriot League title and five offensive players were named first-team all-conference. Quarterback Joe Pesansky threw for more than 2,400 yards on his way to second-team All-Patriot League honors.

Before Holy Cross, he called plays at Stony Brook (FCS - NY)in 2023. The Seawolves posted their best completion percentage in a decade (56 percent) and their best yardage output since 2019, and Dresner was elevated to interim head coach on November 13, 2023.

He spent the five seasons before that at Maine (FCS) from 2018-22. Dresner coached wide receivers on the 2018 Black Bears team that won the CAA outright and reached the FCS semifinals for the first time in program history. Nick Charlton promoted him to offensive coordinator in January 2019, and he also served as Maine’s interim head coach in December 2021. Maine ranked in the top five of the CAA in scoring in four of his five seasons on staff.

His earlier stops include offensive coordinator at Pace (2017), and quarterbacks coach, pass game coordinator and recruiting coordinator at Merrimack (2013-16). Before that, he coached quarterbacks at WPI (2012) and started at his alma mater, Union (2010-11), where he coached receivers and ran the offense.

Dresner is the fourth Maritime head coach to leave the program in the last four years.

As we reported at the time, Mickey Rehring did not return for 2024 after going 16-24 over four full seasons, a run that opened with an NCAA Division III Playoffs berth in 2019. Ramsay replaced him and went 8-3 in 2024, finishing with a Fusion Bowl win over Husson, before moving into the athletic director’s chair in March 2025. Anthony Trotta was hired that July and went 5-6, hosting Hobart in the ECAC James Lynah Bowl. He left in January 2026 to coach the defensive line at Bucknell (FCS - PA)

Four head coaches in four years is a hard way to build a Division III program. At this level, relationships do most of the recruiting, and there are no scholarships to hold a roster together.

Every December, coaches leave for bigger jobs, coordinator jobs or the NFL. Walking away from the profession to carry a badge is a different path entirely. Dresner leaves with plenty of goodwill across the Northeast after more than 15 years in the game.