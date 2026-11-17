Sources tell FootballScoop that Vinny Marino and Nichols College have parted ways, ending his tenure as head football coach of the Bison.

Marino, a longtime offensive coordinator who was elevated to the head coaching role ahead of the 2024 season (becoming the 15th head coach in program history), compiled a 7-23 overall record across three seasons in Dudley, Massachusetts. The Bison went 3-7 in 2024, 2-8 in 2025, and finished 2-8 (2-5 in the Conference of New England) in 2026, closing the campaign with a 56-28 Senior Day loss to Western New England on November 14.

A former University of Connecticut quarterback (1988–91), Marino brought more than three decades of coaching experience to Nichols. He previously served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at stops including Columbia (six seasons), Georgetown, Davidson, Bryant, and Brown, with earlier assistant roles at Holy Cross, Rhode Island, Richmond, Boston College, Western Carolina, and Bowdoin. He joined the Nichols staff as OC/QB coach in 2022 and helped elevate the Bison offense significantly before his promotion.

Under Marino, Nichols showed offensive flashes—most notably leading the CNE in passing yards in 2025 and scoring a school-record number of touchdowns during his coordinator years—but the program continued to struggle for consistency, particularly on defense, against a challenging CNE slate that includes programs such as Endicott.