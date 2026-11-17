Multiple outlets are sharing this evening that Michigan is closing in on Texas A&M director of athletics Trev Alberts as their likely new AD in Ann Arbor.

ESPN reported that Alberts has interviewed for the role and is considered the favorite as Michigan continues interviews, noting Alberts’ extensive Big Ten experience from his time at Nebraska and said the school is expected to act quickly. Ross Dellenger reported that Michigan is targeting Alberts (not yet finalized) and that incoming president C. Cybele Raver called an emergency board meeting as the search advances.⁠

Background on Alberts

Alberts, 56, is a College Football Hall of Famer who starred as a linebacker at Nebraska before a brief NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts (first-round pick in 1994). He transitioned into administration and spent more than a decade as AD at Nebraska-Omaha, where he led the program’s move from Division II to Division I and oversaw major facility upgrades. He returned to his alma mater as Nebraska’s AD in 2021, where he fired Scott Frost, hired Matt Rhule, and pushed facility projects before leaving for Texas A&M in March 2024.

New Texas A&M AD Trev Alberts and his family swaying to the Aggie War Hymn. https://t.co/X1QiFeKuWM — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) March 18, 2024





At A&M he has focused on efficiency and commercial growth. He championed a landmark 15-year, $515 million guaranteed multimedia rights deal with Playfly Sports—described as the largest of its kind in college athletics history—and the Aggies have produced multiple national championships (including women’s tennis, men’s outdoor track & field, and women’s volleyball) plus strong Learfield Directors’ Cup finishes under his watch. A&M extended him last year on a six-year deal through early 2032 worth roughly $19.2 million in base salary plus incentives and retention payments.

Michigan’s context

Michigan’s search is driven by the planned departure of longtime AD Warde Manuel at the end of 2026. Manuel’s exit followed an expensive internal investigation (roughly $12 million) into the athletic department’s culture after the December 2025 firing of football coach Sherrone Moore over an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. The university launched a national search in late October, led by President-elect Raver (who takes office Dec. 1) and current President Domenico Grasso, with assistance from search firm ZRG Turnkey. Officials have said they want a leader of “unquestioned integrity” who can guide the department through transformational change in college sports.

On the field, Michigan football is in transition under first-year coach Kyle Whittingham. The Wolverines are roughly 5-5 and unranked, with Whittingham having already fired offensive coordinator Jason Beck. Fan and media pressure is building, and Whittingham’s substantial buyout (reported in the mid-$20 million range if fired after this season) will be a key consideration for the next AD.

Potential impact

For Michigan: Alberts would bring immediate Big Ten familiarity, a football-centric background, and a track record of revenue-generating deals and operational streamlining. In an era of revenue sharing, NIL collectives, and conference realignment pressures, his work on the Playfly agreement and expense control at A&M would be attractive. He would also arrive with a clean external reputation at a moment when Michigan is emphasizing integrity after the Manuel-era investigation. The early timing of a hire would give him input on football decisions—whether retaining and supporting Whittingham through a full recruiting cycle or evaluating a change—before the December signing period and portal window. It would also allow overlap with Manuel’s final weeks.

For Texas A&M: Losing Alberts after less than three years would be disruptive. He has aligned with coach Mike Elko (both extended through 2031), overseen on-field success across multiple sports, and locked in a major commercial deal. A&M would face a search while trying to sustain momentum, and contract buyout language would come into play (earlier deals had significant liquidated damages that stepped down over time; the exact current figure is not public). The Aggies would need to move quickly to avoid a leadership vacuum heading into the portal and recruiting periods.

A move from the SEC to the Big Ten would also underscore the talent and resources both conferences can deploy in the administrative market. Alberts has shown a willingness to leave one high-profile job for another when the fit and opportunity align.

Tuesday Night update> Ross Dellenger reports the deal is now in place.

Trev Alberts' deal with Michigan is expected to put him in the top-5 among sitting athletic directors, sources tell @YahooSports - a five-year contract starting at more than $3 million annually. He will be expected to conduct an evaluation of Michigan Football immediately. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 18, 2026



