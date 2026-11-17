Lakeland University is looking for a new head football coach for the first time in more than a decade.

The school announced Tuesday that it and Colin Bruton mutually agreed to “go in different directions” after discussing the future of the program. Bruton spent the last 12 seasons as head coach and 20 years with the Muskies overall. He was also the university’s associate athletic director for external relations.

Bruton went 61-54 overall and 50-33 in the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference (NACC) as head coach, with three conference titles and three NCAA Division III playoff appearances. His 61 wins are the second most by a football coach in program history.

The best stretch came right away. Lakeland went 8-3 in Bruton’s first season in 2015, went unbeaten in the NACC and made its first playoff trip since 2009 before falling to Wheaton in the first round.

The Muskies went 7-4 in 2016, shared the league title with Aurora and drew top-ranked UW-Whitewater in the playoffs, falling 45-27. In 2017, behind All-American quarterback Michael Whitley, Lakeland went 8-3 and 6-0 in league play. That made three straight playoff appearances, a first in school history.

The 2021 team went 8-2, the most wins for a Lakeland team since 1997.

The Muskies have not had a winning season since. Lakeland went 3-7 in 2022, 4-6 in 2023, 4-5 in 2024 and 4-6 in 2025. The 2025 team led the NACC in total offense and passing offense and outgained its opponents in nine of 10 games, averaging 491.8 yards per game. A string of close losses still had Lakeland at 1-6 heading into November. The Muskies then closed with three straight wins, including a 35-25 finale over St. Norbert. This fall, they opened with a 23-14 loss at Carthage and finished 4-6.

Bruton is a defensive coach by trade. He was Lakeland’s defensive coordinator for eight seasons under former head coach Kevin Doherty before being promoted.

In 2014, his final year running the defense, he was a finalist for FootballScoop’s Division III Coordinator of the Year award.

Before Lakeland, Bruton spent three years as an assistant at UW-Platteville. He played at Benedictine from 1999 to 2001, a program he later coached against as an NACC rival.

“We thank Colin for his leadership with our football program and in his associate AD roles,” athletic director Dan Artamenko said in the release.

Twenty years at one Division III school, with an administrative title on top of the headset, is a long run. Plenty of D-III head coaches carry that double load, and it rarely gets the credit it deserves. Bruton also led the only three-year playoff run in program history.

No replacement has been named. Artamenko said the school “will work quickly to fill the head football coaching position.”