Fort Lewis College Director of Athletics Shawn Jakubowski announced Tuesday that Johnny Cox has resigned as head coach of the Skyhawks football program after five seasons.

Cox, an alumnus who returned to his alma mater in 2022 as the program’s 16th head coach, guided Fort Lewis through the 2026 campaign. The Skyhawks finished 2-8 overall and 1-8 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. Over his tenure, Cox’s teams posted a 7-46 record (including the just-completed season), with the program’s first conference wins in several years arriving in 2024 after he helped end a 40-game losing streak.

“We appreciate Johnny’s dedication to our student-athletes and the Fort Lewis College football program,” Jakubowski said in a release. “We thank him for his contributions to Skyhawks Athletics and wish him and his family the very best moving forward.”

Fort Lewis will partner with Dr. Kurt Patberg, Vice President of Mammoth Consulting, to lead a national search for the next head coach. Patberg is a longtime small-college athletics consultant with extensive experience conducting searches and previously served as commissioner of the RMAC and other conferences.

Defensive Coordinator Spencer Brown will serve as interim head coach. Brown has been on the Fort Lewis staff since 2022 and previously coached at Southern Illinois, North Carolina State, and South Dakota.

Cox, a former Fort Lewis wide receiver and RMAC Offensive Player of the Year, brought a resume that included offensive coordinator duties at UNC Pembroke and quality-control roles with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars. The program now turns its attention to identifying a new leader for the RMAC Skyhawks.