Furman’s search for Clay Hendrix’s successor is pointing back to the Paladin family.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Tuesday afternoon that Furman (FCS - SC) is targeting Army offensive coordinator Cody Worley as its next head coach, with a deal expected to come together in the near future. Sources tell FootballScoop the deal has now been agreed to.

Worley, a prior selection for the AFCA's 35 Under 35 leadership program, played quarterback at Furman from 2007 to 2010 and has spent the last seven seasons on Jeff Monken’s staff at West Point, the last three as offensive coordinator.

The job opened on October 26, when Hendrix announced the 2026 season would be his last. Hendrix played offensive guard for Furman and spent 19 years as the Paladins’ offensive line coach before taking over the program in December 2016. When he announced his decision he was 62-49, with Southern Conference titles in 2018 and 2023 and FCS playoff trips in 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2023. He coached his final game at Paladin Stadium last Saturday.

Worley threw for 1,496 yards and 19 touchdowns as a senior at Furman in 2010. He went straight into coaching at The Citadel (FCS), where he was a quality control coach in 2011 and 2012 and coached quarterbacks and B-backs in 2013.

Next he spent five seasons coaching quarterbacks at Kennesaw State under Brian Bohannon. The Owls led the FCS in rushing in 2019 at 342.4 yards per game. Worley’s quarterback there, Chandler Burks, won back-to-back Big South Offensive Player of the Year awards in 2017 and 2018 and was the 2018 Walter Payton Award runner-up. Burks now coaches Army’s running backs on Worley’s side of the ball.

Monken hired Worley as Army’s quarterbacks coach in January 2020. He added run game coordinator duties before the 2023 season and was promoted to offensive coordinator in January 2024, after the Black Knights spent one year in a shotgun-based offense.

Worley took Army back to their option roots, and the results were immediate.

In 2024, Army went 12-2, a program record for wins. It beat Tulane 35-14 for the American title in its first season in the league, won the Independence Bowl and finished #21 in the AP poll. The Black Knights led the country in rushing at 300.5 yards per game and in time of possession. Bryson Daily ran for 1,659 yards and 32 touchdowns, the FBS single-season record for a quarterback, and finished sixth in Heisman voting. Army’s offensive line won the Joe Moore Award, the first unit from a service academy or Group of 5 program to do so.

Army went 7-6 in 2025. It finished fifth nationally in rushing (256.9 yards per game) and first in time of possession (34:27 per game), then beat UConn 41-16 in the Fenway Bowl.

Worley has spent 15 years coaching option football at The Citadel, Kennesaw State and Army, all schools that win by being different. He has a well-known line he uses with his staff - “You gotta be different or you gotta be better.”

Furman is betting a former Paladin quarterback can be both in Greenville.

Former James Madison and East Carolina head coach Mike Houston was a top candidate earlier in the search process before sources shared with FootballScoop the search pivoted away after the two sides were not in agreement on funding plans / rev share vision.