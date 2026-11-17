The warning sign for Clemson this past weekend wasn't necessarily that the Tigers lost to last-place Georgia Tech, by 14 points, without scoring a touchdown, at home. No, it was that Clemson lost -- to that team, in that fashion -- and it didn't make a ripple in the national conversation.

Clemson is 6-4 on the season. If the Tigers don't upset Duke on the road on Saturday night (the Blue Devils are 12.5-point favorites), the program will finish 4-4 in ACC play for the third time in four seasons. After finishing in the AP top-4 for six consecutive seasons and in the AP Top 25 for 14 straight seasons, Clemson hasn't even appeared in the AP rankings since Sept. 13... 2025.

All of this is Dead Horse territory. The only question that matters is what Dabo Swinney and the Clemson administration -- not necessarily aligned -- are going to do about it.

Any Tigers fans hoping that Georgia Tech represented an about-face moment for their 2-time national champion head coach came away from Swinney's weekly radio show appearance disillusioned, if they still held out hope at all. Dabo is going to be Dabo.

"It's going to turn around. It's absolutely going to turn around. There's no want-to about it. It's going to," Swinney said, via Tiger Illustrated. "You do this job long enough you'll have some bad stretches. We've had two years. But we're going to work our way out of it.

"We know what it looks like and we've done it many, many, many times. And we'll do it again. I'm the same guy at 6-4 as I am at 10-0. I hurt for our fans because this has been a frustrating season for sure. But we're not that far removed. We won the ACC two years ago and got to the 12-team playoff."

The "legacy" of Clemson's 2024 ACC championship is an odd one. The Tigers went 9-3 in the regular season, losing the opener 34-3 to Georgia and didn't play another ranked team until the finale against No. 15 South Carolina, a game they lost. Clemson was an underdog against No. 8 SMU in the '24 ACC Championship and, to their credit, sprung an upset of the Mustangs. In the CFP First Round game at No. 5 Texas, Clemson lost 38-24; they trailed by 21 at one point in the third quarter and never possessed the ball with a chance to tie or take the lead in the second half.

Still, buoyed by that "close" loss, Clemson entered the 2025 season ranked fourth in the AP poll. Since the beginning of the 2025 season, Swinney's team is 13-10 overall and 8-7 in ACC play.

"We've created a lot of expectations and nobody understands that better than me, I promise you. We'll win more championship but we've all got to be all-in. We have to be all-in when it's good and all-in when it's bad," Swinney said. "There's no great coach who hasn't had some tough moments along the way."

Falling off the standard of the Deshaun Watson/Trevor Lawrence days was inevitable, especially with the changes in college football since then. But the Clemson of 2023, 2025 and 2026 has fallen off the standard of not just the vintage Dabo Swinney Tigers, but the Tommy Bowden Tigers.