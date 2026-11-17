With 297 career victories amassed across 35 years five different universities, Brian Kelly is doing something he's never done before: interviewing.

Kelly was 29 when Grand Valley State promoted him from defensive coordinator to head coach back in 1990. He would go 118-35-2 in 13 seasons, where back-to-back Division II national championships landed him the Central Michigan job. He took a 3-9 Chippewas team to the MAC Championship in three years' time, which brought him to Cincinnati. Kelly led the Bearcats to back-to-back Big East championships and on the doorstep of the BCS national title game, which landed him at Notre Dame.

That was 12 seasons of ups and downs, where five straight 10-win seasons found Kelly and Notre Dame on the cusp of playing for a national title but never breaking through. He then took the LSU job and, well, you know the story from there.

Though it never appeared for a second that Kelly would ever truly fit in in Baton Rouge, it wasn't the all-out disaster many remember it being. LSU was 34-14 under his leadership and 19-10 in SEC play. That's the thing about Brian Kelly-coached teams: even at less-than-peak efficiency, they're still winning. He's lived through two losing seasons in 35 years as a head coach.

And now, at age 65, Kelly is having to pitch himself for a program that's endured 23 losing seasons over that same time frame, under eight different head coaches. More relevant, Maryland will most likely enter 2027 looking for to snap a string of three straight losing campaigns.

As a part-time media member, Kelly spoke -- albeit elusively -- about his experience as a first-time interviewee to Sirius XM College Sports.

"They're in the late stages of the process. What you want and what you get are two different things," Kelly said. "There are great candidates for this position -- it's a Big Ten position, I think it's an undervalued asset in terms of the Big Ten. I think there's a great commitment there from the administration. I think all those things are in play... The preparation, the vision, how you're going to build your front office, coaching staff, all of those things matter today. I think that that's been a process for me in terms of being prepared and putting those things together."

Brian Kelly confirmed to @dannykanell & @RoyPhilpott this morning that he interviewed for the Maryland job and spoke with the guys about how the interview went. pic.twitter.com/LaxLjrpl1v — College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) November 17, 2026

At the risk of reading too much into it, Kelly did not sound like a coach who was getting the Maryland job, or a coach who thought he was getting the Maryland job but wanted to hide the fact he was getting the Maryland job. (And, for what it's worth, Kelly's $54 million LSU buyout requires him to make a "good faith effort" to find a new job.)

Maryland could probably do better than Kelly at this stage of his career, but the Terps could absolutely do worse.