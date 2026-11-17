For the first time in a long time, the power in FCS resides out West.

After winning the biggest sporting event in their state's history in the semifinals, Montana State broke through and won its second FCS national title last January. It wasn't easy. Unseeded Illinois State fell one point short of the national title, which not only would have been one of the greatest Cinderella runs in NCAA history, it would've delivered the Missouri Valley Football Conference its 13th national title in the last 14 full seasons.

After falling in the 2021 and '24 title games, and rival Montana did the same in 2023, Montana State finally planted its flag atop the FCS mountain in 2025. Now they've got to defend it.

With the final weekend of the regular season upon us, here's where things stand in the race for the 2026 FCS national championship.

The bracket: Twenty-four teams make the field, with automatic bids to each conference champions (a great idea, and it's to all of our detriment the CFP never considered it). The first round opens the weekend of Nov. 28, with games on campus sites until the title game on Monday, Jan. 11, which returns to Vanderbilt's FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.

We'll go conference by conference to examine where things stand. (All rankings via latest STATS Top 25.)

Big Sky

Once again, Cat-Grizz (the locals don't call it the Brawl of the Wild) will decide things. No. 2 Montana State can win its third straight conference championship at No. 8 Montana on Saturday; after taking both games last year, MSU has won three in a row, four of five, and eight of the last 10.

Montana State is 7-1 in league play, while Montana is joined at 6-2 by No. 12 Northern Arizona and No. 15 Weber State. With no conference championship game, it doesn't really matter who would emerge as the Big Sky's auto-bid amid a 4-way tie at 7-2 -- all four teams are firmly in the field.

Auto bid: Montana State with a win Saturday, TBD if Montana wins

At-larges: Montana, Northern Arizona, Weber State

On the Bubble: UC Davis

CAA

No. 18 Monmouth has clinched the CAA title, their first since joining the league in 2022, and in head coach Jeff Gallo's first season. No. 22 Campbell suffered a 28-24 upset at Elon last week, which dropped the Camels to 5-2 in league play and canceled what would've been a conference championship game as Campbell hosts Monmouth on Saturday. Campbell probably needs to win that game to reach the field of 24, while Monmouth needs a win if it wants any shot at hosting in Round 1.

Auto bid: Monmouth

At-larges: None

On the Bubble: Campbell, Albany, Bryant

Ivy League

In its FCS playoffs debut, the Ivy got two teams in. Yale sprung a thrilling upset at Youngstown State and competed well at Montana State; Harvard was absolutely drilled by eventual semifinalist Villanova. Harvard will be the only participant this year at 5-1 in league play and 8-1 overall. Brown and Princeton (4-2 both) are playing for the right to host co-champion banners, but both lost to the Crimson head-to-head and so their only path is a house of cards built upon sand in a rainstorm elsewhere on the bubble.

Auto bid: Harvard

At-larges: None

On the Bubble: Brown, Princeton

MEAC

The MEAC and SWAC send their respective champions to the Celebration Bowl rather than the FCS playoffs. Defending champion No. 20 South Carolina State clinched its third straight trip to Atlanta with a 38-24 win over North Carolina Central last week.

Missouri Valley

After a down season in 2025, No. 3 South Dakota State has won the MVFC for the fourth time in five seasons and claims an outright conference championship with a victory over Indiana State on Saturday. If the Sycamores, 0-7 in league play, pull off the impossible, No. 6 Youngstown State and No. 7 South Dakota can claim co-championships, but SDSU owns head-to-head over both and has claimed the auto bid. In addition to YSU and USD, No. 10 North Dakota and No. 11 Illinois State are playoff bound and playing for seeding on Saturday.

Auto bid: South Dakota State

At-larges: Youngstown State, South Dakota, North Dakota, Illinois State

On the Bubble: None

Northeast

Central Connecticut was sitting pretty, with only losses to South Dakota, Toledo and Montana State on their ledger -- all on the road, the latter by only five points -- until falling 20-14 at Long Island last week. Now, at 5-1 in NEC play, the Blue Devils have to visit 4-2 Duquesne in a de facto league championship game. 4-2 LIU visits 4-2 Robert Morris, and that will become the NEC title game if Duquesne beats CCSU. Both games are at noon, so there will be lots of scoreboard watching on both sidelines at RMU's Joe Walton Stadium. This will be a one-bid league.

Auto bid: Central Connecticut/LIU-Robert Morris winner

At-larges: None

On the Bubble: None

Ohio Valley

It's going to be a photo finish in the OVC, where four teams are within a game of an outright or co-OVC championship and all four play each other on Saturday -- 4-2 UT-Martin at 5-1 Southeast Missouri State, and 5-1 Western Illinois at 4-2 Lindenwood. By virtue of their 40-30 win last month, SEMO is in the driver's seat over WIU. Here are the clinching scenarios:

-- SEMO: Win over UTM

-- WIU: Win over Lindenwood and a SEMO loss to UTM

-- UTM: Win over SEMO and a WIU loss to Lindenwood

-- Lindenwood: Can claim an OVC co-championship with a win over WIU and a SEMO loss to UTM, but cannot win the auto-bid.

As far as the FCS playoffs go, UT-Martin (5-6) and Lindenwood (5-5) have no path to an at-large bid. 7-4 Western Illinois is on the bubble, and 7-4 Southeast Missouri State would replace them with a loss on Saturday.

Auto bid: Southeast Missouri State, Western Illinois, or UT-Martin

At-larges: None

On the Bubble: Western Illinois

Patriot League

No. 16 Lehigh has won the Patriot League in head coach Rich Nagy's first season, the third straight year the Mountain Hawks will rep the league in the postseason. Next order of business: winning The Rivalry and securing a home game.

Auto bid: Lehigh

At-larges: None

On the Bubble: None

Pioneer

No. 24 Dayton wins the PFL for the first time in more than a decade with a victory at Presbyterian on Saturday. If the Flyers slip, Butler wins its first PFL championship since 2013 (in head coach Kevin Lynch's first season) with a win over Morehead State. If they both lose, St. Thomas can forge a 3-way tie with a win at Valparaiso, which would boil down to all three teams' record against common opponents.

Auto bid: Dayton, Butler, or St. Thomas

At-larges: None

On the Bubble: Butler

SoCon

No. 9 Mercer has shot up the rankings with wins over then-No. 25 Chattanooga and No. 13 Tennessee Tech over the last two weeks, setting up a de facto SoCon Championship on Saturday with East Tennessee State. The Bears (6-1 in league play) are outright champs with a win, but 5-2 ETSU would win a 4-way tie at 6-2 with Mercer, Chattanooga and TTU. Mercer and Tennessee Tech are safely in as first-round hopes, while ETSU's only path is as an AQ.

Auto bid: Mercer/East Tennessee State winner

At-larges: Tennessee Tech, Mercer with an ETSU loss

On the Bubble: None

Southland

No. 4 Lamar wins its first Southland championship since 1971 with a win at rival McNeese on Saturday or a loss by Stephen F. Austin to Northwestern State (not likely, given SFA is 10-1 and ranked fifth while NSU is 0-11). SFA must win and get help from McNeese. No. 21 Incarnate Word can forge a 3-way tie with a win over East Texas A&M and losses by Lamar and SFA, but the Cardinals can't win the AQ. Either way, this will be a 3-bid league with Lamar and SFA on track for first-round byes.

Auto bid: Lamar or Stephen F. Austin

At-larges: Lamar or Stephen F. Austin, Incarnate Word

On the Bubble: None

SWAC

The race for the SWAC Championship is a messy one. Alabama A&M (5-2) leads the East by one game over Alabama State and Jackson State, but Jackson holds a head-to-head tiebreaker over A&M. In the West, three 4-3 teams (Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Southern, and Alcorn State) are chasing 5-2 and defending SWAC champion Prairie View. Southern holds head-to-head over PVAMU.

The swing game of the weekend is Prairie View A&M at Alabama State; a PVAMU win locks up the West for Tremaine Jackson's team and whittles the East down to either Alabama A&M or Jackson State. If Alabama State wins, the SWAC Championship (which isn't until Dec. 5) won't be set until Southern and Grambling meet on Nov. 28.

United

No. 1 Tarleton State has locked up its first outright conference championship as an FCS member, but Todd Whitten's 11-0 Texans have their eyes on a No. 1 overall seed. Behind them, No. 19 Abilene Christian and No. 14 Austin Peay are safely in, but both are right on the line to host next weekend. North Alabama can knock someone out by knocking off Tarleton on Saturday.

Auto bid: Tarleton State

At-larges: Abilene Christian, Austin Peay

On the Bubble: North Alabama

And with that, I count six conference championships up for grabs, 12 safe-to-semi-safe at-larges, and eight teams hoping, praying and clawing for one final spot.