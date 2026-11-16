Wofford has hired Mike Houston as its next head coach, the school announced Monday. ESPN was first to report.

"Mike understands what it takes to win, and he believes in Wofford's commitment to the student-athlete model that prizes character and excellence in the classroom and community as well as on the playing field," Wofford President Jay Dowd said in a statement. "He has a reputation for high expectations, something that's in line with Wofford's football tradition. Kim and I are excited to welcome him, Amanda, Owen and Reid to the Wofford and Spartanburg communities."

The move comes after FootballScoop reported over the weekend that Houston and Furman pivoted away from each other after the sides were unable to come to an agreement on rev-share.

Added an update to Furman's search at bottom here. Search has pivoted away from Mike Houston as parties weren't aligned on rev share plans https://t.co/VaDu5trcRB — FootballScoop (@FootballScoop) November 15, 2026

On the surface, Houston is as sure-thing as a hire gets in college football.

He brings a 107-63 career record with him to Spartanburg. He went 29-8 with three conference championships and a trip to the Division II title game from 2011-13 at Lenoir-Rhyne; 14-11 with a conference title from 2014-15 at SoCon rival The Citadel; 37-6 with an FCS national championship from 2016-18 at James Madison; and then went 27-38 from 2019-24 at East Carolina. He'd been on the support staff at Clemson following ECU.

The 55-year-old Franklin, N.C., native has spent his entire life between South Carolina and Virginia, and has won Coach of the Year awards in three separate conferences.

He inherits a Wofford program that sits at 5-6 heading into its season finale at Ole Miss on Saturday (noon ET, SEC Network+). Houston replaces Shawn Watson, who announced his retirement last week.

"Amanda, Owen, Reid and I are honored and humbled to join the Wofford family," said Houston. "I am very familiar with the tradition and national reputation of the football program and have the utmost respect for Coach Mike Ayers and Coach Shawn Watson. I look forward to working with President Dowd and Scott Kull , who have been first-class throughout this process. I am thrilled about this opportunity for our family."