Western New Mexico (D-II) is heading into the offseason with a head coaching search.

The school announced Monday that Billy Hickman will no longer lead the Mustangs, ending a four-year run that began when he was elevated from offensive coordinator in February of 2023.

Director of Athletics Matt Enriquez thanked Hickman for his dedication to the university and the football program and said the school appreciated his contributions over the past four seasons.

No interim head coach was named. WNMU says it will conduct a national search for its next leader.

Hickman’s tenure opened with promise. The Mustangs beat Sul Ross State 42-28 in his debut and finished 6-5 overall and 5-4 in Lone Star Conference play in 2023, good for a tie for third in the league.

The next two years were rough. Western New Mexico went 2-9 in 2024 without a conference win, then went 2-9 again in 2025 (1-8 LSC). That season closed with a 70-23 home loss to Midwestern State.

The 2026 season started with a bang. The Mustangs ran for 485 yards and seven touchdowns in a 62-45 win at Adams State on August 27, with Devon Nofoa-Masoe accounting for 238 yards.

It didn’t last.

Midwestern State beat WNMU 84-17 in Wichita Falls on September 19, and West Texas A&M piled up 706 yards in a 69-14 homecoming win in late October. After a 52-10 loss at #9 Central Washington on November 7, the Mustangs stood at 3-7 overall and 2-6 in league play.

Through November 7, Hickman was 13-30 as the head coach in Silver City.

Hickman is an offensive line guy by trade. He played guard and tackle at Bakersfield College and Tabor College, then broke into coaching as the offensive line coach at Colorado School of Mines in 2008 and 2009.

From there he spent eight seasons as the offensive coordinator at Tabor, his alma mater, from 2010 through 2017. He moved on to Luther (D-III) as offensive coordinator from 2018 through 2020. He landed in Silver City in 2021 and spent two seasons as offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.

When we reported back in February of 2023 that Hickman was finalizing a deal to take over, Western New Mexico was looking to keep things in house. Then-executive director of athletics Scott Noble said at the time that the school was fortunate to find its next head coach already on staff.

Four years later, the program will begin a new search.

It’s not an easy job. Western New Mexico plays a Lone Star Conference schedule that stretches from Ellensburg, Washington, to South Texas, and the top of the league isn’t getting any softer, with Central Washington winning back-to-back titles.

Whoever lands in Silver City next will need a plan to close that gap and a recruiting footprint that can keep it closed.