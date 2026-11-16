UTEP reportedly parts ways with Scotty Walden

UTEP is starting over again.

The Miners have fired head coach Scotty Walden, according to Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer of 247Sports and CBS Sports.

UTEP is 1-9 overall and 0-6 in its first season as a member of the Mountain West, and Walden leaves El Paso with a 6-28 record across three seasons.

Saturday night’s 27-15 loss to Wyoming at the Sun Bowl was the Miners’ eighth straight defeat. It was also the final home game of the year, with two games left on the schedule.

Walden went 3-9 in his first season in 2024, finishing tied for sixth in Conference USA after winning two of the last three games. Year two went the wrong direction. UTEP finished 2-10 and 1-7 in its final season in CUSA, and the Miners have one FBS win since the start of 2025, a 35-17 win over Sam Houston in October of last year. This season’s lone win came against FCS Texas Southern in September.

When UTEP hired Walden in December 2023, he was 34 years old and the second-youngest head coach in FBS, behind only Arizona State’s Kenny Dillingham. He replaced Dana Dimel, who went 20-49 in six seasons, and took over a program that had two winning seasons since 2005.

The resume that landed him the job was a strong one.

Walden is from Cleburne, Texas. He played at Dordt (NAIA - IA) and Hardin-Simmons (D-III - TX) before finishing his career at Sul Ross State, where he graduated in 2012. After a stint on the Sul Ross offensive staff, Joshua Eargle hired him as offensive coordinator at East Texas Baptist. Walden took over the Tigers in 2016 at 26 years old, which made him the youngest college head coach in the country, and went 7-3.

From there, Jay Hopson brought him to Southern Miss as wide receivers coach in 2017. He added co-offensive coordinator duties in 2019, coached NFL receiver Quez Watkins, and was named interim head coach in September 2020 after Hopson stepped down. He went 1-3 in that role before Austin Peay hired him in October 2020.

In Clarksville, Walden went 26-14 and the Governors’ win total went up every season. Austin Peay won the ASUN in 2022, then went 9-3 in 2023 with a 6-0 mark in the United Athletic Conference, the program’s first unbeaten conference record. That team opened 0-2, including a 30-13 loss at #9 Tennessee, then won a school-record nine straight games and reached the FCS playoffs. He is the only coach in Austin Peay history with two conference titles.

He brought the same energy to El Paso. During his first winter on the job, Walden showed up to a Miners basketball game in full body paint, and UTEP added a general manager, Austin Furgatch, in January of this year. The wins never followed.

I’ll say this for Walden. UTEP is one of the hardest jobs in FBS, and that was true long before he arrived. Three years is not a lot of time for a rebuild at a place with two winning seasons in two decades.

Walden is 37 years old and has won at the Division III and FCS levels. He’ll land on his feet.

On3 shares UTEP will move forward with defensive coordinator Kyle Beyer as interim head coach with remaining games at Air Force and at NIU.

UTEP now heads into its first Mountain West coaching search, with the Miners looking for their 28th head coach in program history.