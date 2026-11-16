Covering college football for the site for going on two decades now, I've had a front row seat to schools deciding to fold their football program or close the campus doors altogether following the COVID pandemic, and also the flip side of that with schools that decide to start a football program from the ground up in an effort to drive enrollment or simply create a feeling on campus that is missing without football on campus.

When it comes to starting a program from the ground up, there are no shortage of stories of programs that have tried to cut corners and there's few programs that stick out that have done things the right way from the jump, and were able to create something special fast.

Programs like Indiana Wesleyan (NAIA - IA), Concordia Ann Arbor (NAIA - MI) and West Florida (D-II initially and now FCS) went from startup program to ranked really quickly by investing in the right things, hiring the right folks, and providing the resources it was going to take to be successful from the beginning.

That brings me to the latest chapter of that book.

Just a handful of years ago, playing football on the small, private campus of Calvin College was simply an far-fetched idea. Well that idea got some legs, then some support that managed to grow bigger and bigger, and three years ago the program took the field for the first time.

Playing a bunch of young, inexperienced players in their first few years, the program took some lumps initially, but that has all changed.

Two years ago, Calvin went 0-7 in MIAA play, and Hope opened the football chapter of The Rivalry by beating the Knights 38-7.

On Saturday, just three years since launching the program and the same year their new on-campus stadium was finished, Calvin put the finishing touches on a 10-0 regular season and wrapped up the outright MIAA championship.

The Knights beat Alma 51-16 on the road to go 7-0 in league play. One week earlier, they knocked off Hope 38-24 in front of a sold-out crowd of 3,786 to watch the rivalry game on Calvin’s campus, a win that clinched at least a share of the program’s first MIAA title and the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division III playoffs.

Saturday’s win over Alma made the title Calvin’s alone.

All in year three of Calvin football.

Calvin hired Trent Figg as its first head coach on January 6, 2023, choosing him from a pool of nearly 150 applicants. Back in 2023, we covered Figg building out his first staff after leaving Dan Lanning’s Oregon staff to start a program from the ground up in Grand Rapids, MI. At the time, there was a chorus of doubters who wondered why the school would hire an outsider with no ties to the area when the area is rich with some of most talented football coaches in the state.

Figg has quietly silenced those doubters since his arrival.

The Knights played their first season in 2024 with home games at Grand Rapids Christian High School, went 2-8 and finished last in the eight-team league.

Year two brought a 7-3 record and a fourth-place MIAA finish after the league’s coaches picked Calvin seventh in the preseason. This summer, they picked the Knights fourth.

Hope had won the first two meetings by a combined 90-7, including a 52-0 win in Holland last November. Both teams came into the November 7 game at 8-0 overall and 5-0 in the league, with Hope ranked #8 in the AFCA poll and Calvin #20.

Hope had allowed 11.3 points per game coming in. Calvin scored 21 by halftime and finished with 540 yards of offense.

Quarterback Thomas Vaccaro completed 21 of 29 passes for 357 yards and three touchdowns and added 56 yards rushing. Luke Michmerhuizen, a Holland native, caught six passes for a career-high 155 yards and three scores, including touchdowns of 39 and 64 yards in the fourth quarter to break a 24-24 tie. Hayden Slegers ran for 107 yards on 22 carries, and Calvin outrushed Hope. The Calvin defense sacked Hope quarterback Alex Thole four times and made a goal-line stand after a Vaccaro interception was returned inside the 5-yard line.

“Two years ago, we were 2-8 and these guys stuck with the process,” Figg told reporters afterward. “Today was a culmination of a whole bunch of people coming together here for the right reasons and busting their tails.”

He also said the staff had restructured some things to put players in position to make plays, and he gave his defense credit by name. “We have a bunch of warriors on defense,” Figg said. “These guys hunt the ball.”

Figg, a Chillicothe, Missouri native, played at William Jewell and spent the first five years of his coaching career on the Cardinals’ staff, coaching outside linebackers before moving to running backs. His first full-time job came at Division II Southern Arkansas, where he coached special teams and defensive backs. During a second stint at William Jewell, he was the defensive coordinator for the United States team at the 2016 World University American Football Championship in Monterrey, where the U.S. finished second to Mexico.

From there, Figg went back to Southern Arkansas in 2017 as defensive coordinator, associate head coach and recruiting coordinator, then spent 2018 and 2019 at Missouri State coaching special teams and running backs. He joined Hawaii in 2020 as chief of staff and was promoted to associate head coach for the defense and defensive backs coach nine months later. He spent 2022 at Oregon as a senior offensive analyst under Lanning before taking the Calvin job. He has also worked at Arizona State.

The program carried 112 players into fall camp and returned 72 letterwinners, led by junior linebacker Carson Schnurstein, a preseason D3football.com All-American who was named MIAA Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season after the Hope game.

Building a program from nothing usually comes with a timeline measured in recruiting classes, and plenty of staffs never get past the stage of being competitive.

Figg’s group went from last place to a winning record to an unbeaten league champion in three seasons, inside a conference where Hope won the title in each of the last two years.

Calvin, who finished ranked 13th nationally, is set to play the winner of Texas Lutheran (9-1) and Hardin-Simmons (8-1), and will host the game.