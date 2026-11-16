Situational football is all about playing the score and the clock, and No. 6 Texas played both calmly and smartly during a chaotic ending on Saturday night.

When Raleek Brown scampered into the end zone with three seconds left in the game, he put the Longhorns ahead 22-21. In any other clock situation, the obvious play would have been to go for 2, meaning an LSU field goal would only tie the game, not put the Tigers back ahead.

But with just three seconds left, LSU had no time for a field goal. The only way Texas could lose the game would be for a Tiger to carry the ball all the way to the end zone -- either by a pitchy-pitchy-woo-whoo (shoutout Scott Van Pelt) touchdown, or through the return of a blocked extra point, an intercepted 2-point pass, or a scoop-and-score of a 2-point run.

The obvious play, then, was to not put the ball in play after Brown's touchdown. And so Texas took a knee.

On Monday, Steve Sarkisian credited assistant quarterbacks coach Mike Bimonte and director of player personnel John Michael Jones with quarterbacking Texas's strategy during that situation.

Bimonte, Sarkisian said, runs a Friday meeting called Situational Masters, in which he brings clips from high school, college and professional football of examples of what to and not to do in key situations.

"Mike is very dialed into situational football that way," Sarkisian said. "We have a lot of dialogue."

Jones handles analytics for Texas in addition to his personnel responsibilities. "At that juncture, I get the information from analytics, I generally have a conversation with Mike, and then at times I may go have a conversation with Will (Muschamp)," Sarkisian said. "There's a lot of dialogue that goes into it, and then ultimately I make the call."

On the ABC broadcast, as Arch Manning bounded into Sarkisian's arms, Bimonte and Jones on either side of the head coach, immediately advising him of what to do next. Bimonte is in black, Jones in a white hoodie and baseball cap. The replay shows Sarkisian signal for two, while Jones immediately says, "No, no, no."

Sarkisian said 2-point decisions are broken into three buckets: 1) gotta-have-it situations where you're already losing, so you accept the risk of an interception going back the other way, 2) 2-point plays where you don't put the ball in harm's way, i.e., if there had been more time on the clock before Brown's touchdown, and 3) situations like Saturday night, with under five seconds to play.

"Both Mike and John Michael were very clear, this is a take a knee situation. I was already saying, 'Go for 2.' In my mind it was safe. They already went to, it's below five, take a knee."

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After the touchdown had been scored and the 2-point strategy decided, the next task became calming the offense down so they don't get baited into a personal foul penalty, thereby moving LSU 15 yards closer to Hail Mary range.

I asked Sark to take us inside his staff on how some of the unorthodox moments work - like taking a knee on the 2-point conversion. He went into a fun deep-dive of how it all works.



Sark gave tons of credit to Mike Bimonte and John Michael Jones for their work. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/yI3sneIiI8 — Bob Ballou (@BobBallouSports) November 16, 2026