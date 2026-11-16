Multiple sources tell FootballScoop that Arkansas State is parting ways with head coach Butch Jones after six seasons leading the Red Wolves.

On3 and John Brice with USA Today have also reported the same.

ESPN notes that the school has told Jones his tenure will end at the end of the year, and "a decision is upcoming on whether or not he’ll finish the year for Arkansas State."

The team still has a road game remaining at Louisiana Tech and then a home finale against Troy.

The decision comes amid a disappointing 2026 campaign that has seen the program fall short of the bowl-level consistency established in prior years, with Jonesboro leadership determining it is time for a new direction at the helm of the football program.

Jones is currently 4-6 overall and 2-4 in Sun Belt play following Saturday’s 28-21 loss at Coastal Carolina. The Red Wolves opened the season with a 42-24 defeat at Memphis, then handled an FCS opponent in a 52-7 home win over West Georgia before dropping a 31-7 road game at TCU. A narrow 17-14 victory over Kennesaw State followed, but conference play brought further setbacks. Arkansas State fell 23-20 at Louisiana, then surrendered a high-scoring 56-49 home loss to South Alabama. Wins over Southern Miss (23-13 on the road) and Georgia State (38-32 in a homecoming victory) provided brief momentum, yet close defeats to Louisiana-Monroe (19-17 at home) and Coastal Carolina left the team needing multiple victories in its final two games simply to reach six wins and bowl eligibility.

The 2026 results stand in contrast to the progress under Jones in recent seasons. In 2025, the Red Wolves started 1-4 yet rallied to finish 7-6 overall, becoming one of the few FBS programs to overcome such a poor opening and still reach a bowl. They capped that campaign with a victory in the Xbox Bowl after tying for second in the Sun Belt West Division. That followed an 8-5 record in 2024 that included a win in the 68 Ventures Bowl and another second-place West Division finish. Those seasons marked the first sustained stretch of bowl appearances under Jones and helped secure a contract extension through the 2029 season in late 2024. Recruiting classes also improved, with several ranking among the best in school history and near the top of the Sun Belt.

Despite those gains, the overall body of work in Jonesboro has been uneven. Jones arrived in December 2020 after head coaching stints at Central Michigan, Cincinnati, and Tennessee, plus time as an offensive analyst and special assistant under Nick Saban at Alabama. Early seasons in Jonesboro produced records of 2-10 and 3-9 before the program climbed into the mid-pack of the Sun Belt. Across six years, the Red Wolves have shown flashes of competitiveness in close games and improved talent acquisition, but they have not secured a division title or established themselves as a consistent contender in the conference. The 2026 season’s combination of high-scoring losses, narrow defeats, and an inability to build sustained momentum has intensified scrutiny.

Director of Athletics Chris Pezman is expected to oversee the search for a successor.

Sources indicate discussions around the future of the program had been ongoing as results failed to match the trajectory of the previous two bowl seasons. Jones’ contract runs through 2029.

Arkansas State still has road games remaining at Louisiana Tech and a home finale against Troy.

The Red Wolves now face the task of stabilizing the program and identifying a coach capable of building on the foundation of recent bowl appearances while addressing the inconsistencies that have defined much of the 2026 season.