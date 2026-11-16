The first wave of Division II staff changes has reached St. Joseph, Missouri.

Missouri Western has parted ways with three members of its defensive staff, FootballScoop has learned. Defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Erik Johnson, defensive line coach Michael Gallo and defensive backs coach MaLeik Gatewood are out.

The moves come two days after the Griffons closed the 2026 season with a 30-24 overtime loss at Central Oklahoma. Missouri Western finished 3-8 overall and 2-7 in MIAA play, losing its last five games.

It’s the program’s second straight 3-8 season, and it also went 2-7 in league play in 2025.

The defense's struggles began the first week of the seasons. The Griffons scored 58 points in the season opener and still lost, falling 63-58 to #20 Augustana at Spratt Stadium. A week later, Central Missouri won 49-10 in Warrensburg.

Johnson came to Missouri Western with head coach Tyler Fenwick ahead of the 2023 season. He first joined Fenwick’s staff at Southeastern Oklahoma State in January 2019 as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. His 2021 defense helped Southeastern improve by 7.5 games to a 9-3 record, one of the biggest single-season turnarounds in Division II history.

His first year in St. Joseph was his best there. The Griffons went 8-4 and played in the Live United Bowl. Johnson’s defense led the MIAA in sacks (29), tackles for loss (99), red zone defense and forced fumbles. Defensive lineman Dakari Streeter was named MIAA Defender of the Year and made second-team All-America for the AP and the D2CCA. The 2024 defense ranked second in the league in tackles for loss.

Johnson has coached for more than three decades. He was head coach at John Muir HS (CA) from 1994 to 2000 where he won four Pacific League titles. From 2002 through 2012 he was defensive coordinator at Occidental College (D-III - CA), where he won four SCIAC titles and was promoted to associate head coach before his last season. He also coached defensive backs for five years at Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (D-III - CA).

Gallo is a Missouri Western alum. The Glendora, California native played at Mt. San Antonio College, then lettered on the Griffon defensive line in 2016 and 2017. He started coaching at Central High School in St. Joseph. After that he coached linebackers at Southwestern Oklahoma State in 2019 and the defensive line at Missouri Southern, then came back to Missouri Western in 2023. In his first season back he coached Streeter and four-time all-MIAA pick C.J. Ravenell.

Gatewood had just finished his first season with the Griffons after Fenwick hired him in April. He was the safeties coach at Missouri Southern in 2025 and the defensive backs coach at Amherst College in 2023. At Amherst he coached Luke Harmon to All-NESCAC honors and D3Football.com third-team All-America recognition. Gatewood played at Tennessee, then coached the Volunteer defensive backs as a graduate assistant from March 2019 to August 2020. He also interned with the New York Giants as a defensive assistant.

Fenwick is now 18-27 through four seasons at Missouri Western. Johnson had been on his staff for eight years at two schools, and no head coach moves on from a coordinator with that much history lightly, with plenty of thought and reflection.