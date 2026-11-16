Missouri Southern (D-II) is making a change at the top of its football program.

Sources tell FootballScoop the school is moving on from head coach Atiba Bradley after six seasons in Joplin. The news comes two days after the Lions closed the 2026 season with a 28-20 loss at Washburn.

Missouri Southern finished 4-7 overall and 3-6 in MIAA play this fall. The Lions lost 30-23 at Midwestern State in the opener, then won three straight late in the year before heading to Topeka. Washburn (8-2-1, 7-2 MIAA) held on behind an 82-yard pick-six from Cortlin Dalton and a Keller Hurla touchdown run with 2:45 to play.

Bradley was named the 14th head coach in program history on February 5, 2021, replacing Jeff Sims. He went 1-0 in the lone spring 2021 game, then posted records of 3-8 in 2021, 4-7 in 2022 and 5-6 in 2023. That 2023 team closed its season with a double-overtime win over nationally ranked Missouri Western.

The Lions went 2-9 (1-8 MIAA) in 2024 and 3-8 (1-8 MIAA) in 2025. Using the school’s season-by-season numbers, Bradley’s overall mark at Missouri Southern is 22-45.

Bradley was the first Missouri Southern graduate to lead the program and the first Black head football coach in school history.

In August 2023, the Missouri Senate honored him as the first African American head football coach at a Missouri college or university outside of Lincoln University, the state’s only HBCU.

He’s a Joplin kid through and through. Bradley played on both lines at Joplin HS (MO), then played linebacker at Missouri Southern. He earned All-MIAA honorable mention twice and finished with 224 career tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.

His coaching career started at his alma mater, where he was a student assistant and graduate assistant from 2006-08. He spent 2008-10 as a GA at Missouri, returned to Missouri Southern as assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator under Bart Tatum from 2010-11, then became defensive coordinator at Quincy in 2012. From there he was co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Western Illinois (2013-16) and South Dakota (2016-18). He spent 2019 as defensive coordinator at McKendree before landing the Missouri Southern job.

Bradley’s teams placed 10 players on the All-MIAA squad in 2021, 13 in 2022, 10 in 2023 and seven in 2025. Richard Jordan Jr. earned All-American honors in 2021, the first Lion to do so since 2012.

Winning consistently is a tall order in the MIAA, where Missouri Southern shares a footprint with perennial powers like Pittsburg State, Northwest Missouri and Central Missouri. In February, Bradley signed a 26-man class of 14 high school recruits and 12 transfers. The Lions entered 2026 picked 10th in both the coaches’ and media preseason polls and finished ahead of that projection, but the administration was weighing six seasons of results.

The next head coach takes over a team that won three in a row before the finale, plus a deep alumni base that clearly wanted one of its own to make it work.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.