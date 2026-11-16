Philip Rivers makes first staff move in hiring Jatavis Sanders as new NC State GM

Philip Rivers’ first move as NC State’s head coach brings back someone who knows him, the program and the Raleigh recruiting map.

Rivers is hiring Jatavis Sanders as the Wolfpack’s general manager, the school has announced. Sanders has spent the last three recruiting cycles as Alabama’s director of recruiting strategy under Kalen DeBoer.

The two have a shared history, starting in the quarterback room 26 years ago. Sanders signed with NC State out of Stone Mountain (GA) High in 1999 and backed up Jamie Barnette that fall. He completed 9 of 17 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown in six games.

That spring, new offensive coordinator Norm Chow had Sanders and a true freshman named Philip Rivers splitting reps. Chow said Rivers was “a little bit ahead right now, but Jatavis is doing a nice job.”

Rivers won the job and started 51 straight games. Sanders transferred to East Tennessee State and earned his communications degree in 2003.

He spent the next 14 years coaching and serving as a college liaison at Georgia high schools, including his alma mater Stone Mountain, Arabia Mountain and Norcross. One of the players he mentored was Jakobi Meyers, who left NC State sixth in program history in receptions.

From 2018 to 2022, he also directed recruiting for the Willie Anderson Lineman Academy in Atlanta.

Dave Doeren brought him back to Raleigh in March 2022 as director of scouting, and he went on to run the recruiting operation. When Alabama hired him away in January 2024, Matt Zenitz reported that Sanders “has been a key figure behind the scenes.” Zenitz added that he helped NC State put together its second-highest ranked class since 2008.

In Tuscaloosa, the Crimson Tide signed the #4 class in the country in both 2025 and 2026, according to 247Sports’ team rankings.

Sanders has never held a general manager title. At NC State, he’ll be running roster construction, the portal and the revenue-sharing budget for a head coach who has never been on a college staff.

Last week, we laid out five issues facing Rivers as he makes the jump from high school to the ACC, and building a staff topped the list. A GM who has sat on both sides of a recruiting visit is a sound place to start. Sanders knows the Georgia high school coaches and the Raleigh donor base from his first stint, and he’s seen how an high level SEC personnel department operates at full speed.

NC State’s Board of Trustees approved a five-year contract for Rivers on Friday, November 13. He replaces Doeren, who was fired on October 24 in the middle of his 14th season. Rivers spent the last six seasons as head coach at St. Michael Catholic (AL), and his son, Gunner, is a four-star quarterback committed to the Wolfpack.

“In many ways, I feel like I’m coming home,” Rivers said in the school’s announcement.

Now his old backup is coming home with him.