Jason Couch came home to Alma in January 2018 and turned a program that had won 20 games in six seasons into the class of the MIAA. Now he’s stepping away.

Couch has decided to retire after nine seasons leading the Scots.

He finishes with a 56-32 overall record and a 35-20 mark in MIAA play.

His final game came Saturday at Bahlke Field on Senior Day, a 51-16 loss to #14 Calvin that gave the Knights the outright MIAA title. Alma finished 2026 at 3-7 and 3-4 in league play after entering the fall projected second in the MIAA preseason poll.

That record is an outlier, Couch's body of work speaks for itself and he won at both the high school and small college levels.

Couch inherited a program coming off a 4-6 season and a 20-40 stretch under Greg Pscodna. His first team went 2-8. By 2022, the Scots ran the table in the regular season, went 11-1 and won the program’s first MIAA championship since 2004. They followed that with a 12-1 season in 2023: another perfect conference run, a second straight title and a trip to the Division III quarterfinals.

In 2025, Alma went 7-0 in the MIAA and won a third league crown in four years. The Scots clinched it with a 35-34 win over #24 Adrian after trailing by 13 in the fourth quarter. They finished 8-3 after a 24-7 loss in the snow at UW-Platteville in the NCAA tournament and closed the year #24 in the D3football.com poll.

Three MIAA titles, three NCAA tournament trips and a 3-3 playoff record. Couch also became the fastest head coach in program history to reach 50 wins. He was named AFCA Regional Coach of the Year twice, D3football.com Regional Coach of the Year once and MIAA Coach of the Year once.

His players piled up honors too. The 2023 team alone put 16 players on the All-MIAA team and four on D3football.com All-America teams. Running back Eddie Williams became the first player in program history to earn three All-America honors in a single season, and quarterback Carter St. John left as Alma’s all-time leader in touchdown passes.

Couch got to Alma through Michigan high school football. He was a two-time captain and a first-team All-MIAA center for the Scots in 1996, and he graduated in 1997. He coached as an assistant in the Michigan high school ranks at Merrill and Troy before landing at Romeo in 2001. In 2003 he became co-head coach and offensive coordinator alongside Curt Rienas, and the two led Romeo to the 2015 MHSAA state championship.

He was a finalist for the Alma job in 2012 before the school hired Pscodna. When it opened again, Couch told the college’s magazine that Alma’s job was “the only one I would consider besides the one I had.”

That loyalty showed up everywhere, most famously in the Alma tartan kilt he wore on the sidelines starting with his first home game in 2018 and each home game thereafter. Football at Alma became a family affair. His wife, Becca, teaches education at the college, and their three sons, JB, Cooper and Sam, have all come through Alma as students and athletes.

High school coaches who wonder whether the jump to college is realistic can look at Couch’s career. He spent 15 years at Romeo, waited for the one job he wanted and built a conference champion at his alma mater.

Alma is pivoting to assistant head coach / defensive coordinator Ryan Ettinger as the program's new head coach to take over for Couch.