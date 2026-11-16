



FDU-Florham (D-III - NJ) is heading into the offseason with an opening at the top of its football program.

On Monday, Director of Athletics Kristin Giotta announced a leadership change, effective immediately, ending Anthony Van Curen’s run as head coach of the Devils.

Giotta said the department chose to “move in a different direction with the leadership of our football program,” and a national search for the next head coach begins immediately.

The release thanked Van Curen for his time and commitment to the program. It did not name an interim head coach.

The Devils went 1-9 (1-8 MAC) in 2025. Their only win was a 52-3 rout of Alvernia in the season finale. Then they dropped their first nine games of 2026. That run included a 38-8 opener at St. John Fisher, Van Curen’s alma mater, and a 17-15 loss to Widener.

FDU-Florham finished this fall 0-10, ending the season with a 52-0 loss to Eastern (D-III - PA). It scored 117 points across those ten games, an average of 13 per contest.

Two years ago, the picture looked very different. The 2024 Devils opened 4-0, finished 7-4 and tied for third in the MAC. They then beat Dickinson 49-14 to win the Centennial-MAC Bowl, with running back Kwanir Edwards scoring five touchdowns.

Van Curen entered the 2026 season with a 19-23 record over four seasons. That included a 6-5 debut in 2022 that ended in the James Lynah Bowl and a 5-5 mark in 2023.

A Goshen, New York native, Van Curen played linebacker at St. John Fisher (D-III - NY). He started his coaching career at John S. Burke Catholic HS (NY) from 2012 to 2013. He then joined the FDU-Florham staff, coaching special teams and the defensive line from 2014 to 2016, before spending two seasons as a graduate assistant at Rutgers.

Brian Surace brought him back in 2019 as defensive coordinator. He kept that role under Jimmy Robertson and added recruiting coordinator duties. The 2021 team went 7-4 and won the ECAC James Lynah Bowl for the first time in program history.

In January of 2022, Robertson left to become quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator at FCS Monmouth, and Van Curen was elevated to interim head coach. The school removed the interim tag that April, making him the sixth head coach in program history.

He tried to jump-start the offense this past offseason, adding Anthony Fontana and Kamar Jorden to the offensive staff in April. The points never came.

FDU-Florham did not post a winning season from 1998 through 2017, according to D3football.com’s year-by-year records. Van Curen was on staff for three of the program’s four winning seasons since then: as a coordinator in 2021 and as head coach in 2022 and 2024.

Whoever lands this job inherits a program that has won in the MAC recently, and the coach who helped get it there is now gone. The first item on the to-do list is fixing an offense that struggled to find the end zone this fall.